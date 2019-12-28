Pep Guardiola Backed to Honour Manchester City Contract by Chief Executive

Visionhaus/Getty Images

Manager Pep Guardiola won't leave Manchester City before his contract expires in 2021, according to club chief executive Ferran Soriano.

There have been doubts about how long Guardiola will remain in charge, particularly with City looking likely to relinquish the Premier League title to Liverpool.

Yet Soriano told those attending the Dubai International Sports Conference the issue is a non-starter, per Joe Bray of the Manchester Evening News: "He's said so many times that he has a contract that covers this year plus next year too. So there's no discussion about this. Pep will stay and he'll leave at the right time one day. And the club is strong enough to survive any change. But as Pep said many times, he's not leaving."



Soriano dubbed the dip in City's form which has left Guardiola's men third in the table and 14 points adrift of leaders Liverpool at the halfway point of the season as "normal." He also referenced how Guardiola set unusually high standards by winning the last two titles with a combined 198 points.

Earlier this month, the Daily Mail's Mike Keegan revealed there is a clause in Guardiola's contract that could let him leave a year early. Guardiola subsequently denied the existence of such a clause.

Meanwhile, Guardiola's father, Valenti Guardiola, said his son could one day return to former club Barcelona as coach, per Marca (h/t Gary Stonehouse of The Sun).

There is no arguing with Guardiola's success since he took over at City in 2016. He achieved absolute dominance of the domestic game the last two years, including a clean sweep of league title, Carabao Cup and FA Cup trophies last season.

However, the Champions League has eluded Guardiola's City. High-profile defeats to AS Monaco, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur mean Guardiola has failed to make it past the quarter-final stage with City.

His predecessor, Manuel Pellegrini, narrowly lost in the last four to eventual winners Real Madrid in 2016. City have drawn Los Blancos, winners of four of the last six tournaments, in the first knockout phase this season.

Guardiola, who lifted the famous trophy twice while in charge at Barca, is aware of the importance of City conquering the continent, per Simon Mullock of the Sunday Mirror: "If we win the Champions League, we will have arrived, but it is so complicated and so difficult. The Champions League is about arriving in the right moment—and you also need some luck."

This season could be Guardiola's best opportunity after the 48-year-old called the gap to Liverpool in England's top flight "too big," per BBC Sport. He spoke after watching the Citizens blow a two-goal lead to lose 3-2 away to Wolverhampton Wanderers on Friday.

If City opt to focus more on Europe, Guardiola still has a squad talented enough to go all the way. Few teams can match the attacking quality of Kevin De Bruyne, Sergio Aguero, Raheem Sterling and Bernardo Silva.

Having a key defender such as centre-back Aymeric Laporte fully fit in time will be vital against Real in the last 16 on February 26. Success in this tie could well be the deciding factor in how long Guardiola ultimately commits to the Citizens.