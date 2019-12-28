Video: Joe Burrow, Justin Jefferson Set CFP TD Records in 1st Half vs. Oklahoma

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

LSU quarterback Joe Burrow and wide receiver Justin Jefferson didn't need a full half of Peach Bowl action to break College Football Playoff single-game touchdown marks against Oklahoma in the semifinals on Saturday, with the signal-caller also tying a single-game bowl record as well.

Burrow went 21-of-27 for 403 passing yards and seven touchdowns en route to guiding LSU to a 49-14 halftime lead.

The seven scores tied a single-game bowl record for passing scores, with Central Michigan's Cooper Rush also holding that mark after his performance in the 2014 Bahamas Bowl, per Matt Brown of The Athletic.

A 30-yard touchdown toss from Burrow to Jefferson with 9:17 left in the second quarter catapulted the quarterback and wideout into sole possession of the CFP's passing and receiving touchdown marks, respectively, per ESPN Stats & Info.

That score was Burrow's fifth touchdown pass of the evening and Jefferson's fourth receiving score.

Burrow's sixth touchdown pass set the benchmark for the most in any college football bowl half.

Per Barrett Sallee of CBS Sports, Jefferson set CFP, New Year's Six bowl and Peach Bowl records for single-game receiving touchdowns with his fourth.