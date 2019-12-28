EPL Table: Saturday's Week 20 Results, Scores and 2019 Premier League Standings

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Manchester United and Leicester City took care of business during Saturday's Premier League action, but Tottenham Hotspur only managed a draw against Norwich City.

The Red Devils beat Burnley 2-0, and Leicester City got back on track with a 2-1 win over West Ham United. It was manager Manuel Pellegrini's last match in charge of the Hammers.

Here are Saturday's results:

Brighton 2-0 Bournemouth

Newcastle 1-2 Everton

Southampton 1-1 Crystal Palace

Watford 3-0 Aston Villa

Norwich 2-2 Spurs

West Ham 1-2 Leicester

Burnley 0-2 Manchester United

The latest Premier League standings (Position, Team, Played, Goal Difference, Points):

1. Liverpool 18, +32, 52

2. Leicester 20, +24, 42

3. Manchester City 19, +29, 38

4. Chelsea 19, +6, 32

5. Manchester United 20, +9, 31

6. Tottenham 20, +7, 30

7. Wolverhampton Wanderers 19, +5, 30

8. Sheffield United 19, +6, 29

9. Crystal Palace 20, -4, 27

10. Everton 20, -7, 25

11. Newcastle United 20, -10, 25

12. Arsenal 19, -3, 24

13. Burnley 20, -9, 24

14. Brighton 20, -4, 23

15. Southampton 20, -14, 22

16. Bournemouth 20, -8, 20

17. West Ham 19, -11, 19

18. Aston Villa 20, -11, 18

19. Watford 20, -18, 16

20. Norwich 20, -19, 13

Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford got the goals for United, who moved into fifth place with the win, ahead of Spurs and one point behind Chelsea.

The Red Devils were comfortably the better side and showed plenty of maturity. Bleacher Report's Rob Blanchette reserved special praise for Brandon Williams' outing:

A Harry Kane penalty salvaged a draw for Spurs away to Norwich City, who twice took the lead but came away with a single point for their impressive efforts.

Mario Vrancic got the opener after 18 minutes, and a Serge Aurier own goal restored the advantage after Christian Eriksen tied things up. Kane converted a penalty after minimal contact inside the box.

Per Rob Harris of the Associated Press, manager Jose Mourinho has plenty of work to do on the defensive side of the ball:

Leicester got back to their winning ways thanks to Demarai Gray, who scored the final goal in a 2-1 triumph over West Ham.

Kelechi Iheanacho and Pablo Fornals scored goals that cancelled each other out before Gray struck shortly before the hour mark. It was a strong result for the Foxes, given manager Brendan Rodgers opted to rotate his squad:

Leicester had lost back-to-back Premier League matches against Manchester City and Liverpool before Saturday's win.

Carlo Ancelotti got his second win in as many tries as Everton boss, with Dominic Calvert-Lewin netting both goals against Newcastle.

Watford bagged three big points in the relegation battle against Aston Villa despite playing with 10 men for more than half an hour. Adrian Mariappa was sent off, but Troy Deeney scored twice to secure the win.