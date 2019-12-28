LSU OC Steve Ensminger's Daughter-in-Law Carley McCord Dies in Plane Crash

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistDecember 28, 2019

OXFORD, MISSISSIPPI - NOVEMBER 16: Offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger of the LSU Tigers reacts during a game against the Mississippi Rebels at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on November 16, 2019 in Oxford, Mississippi. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Carley McCord, a Louisiana sports reporter and the daughter-in-law of LSU offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger, was one of five people who died Saturday in a small plane crash in Louisiana.

McCord's husband, Steven Ensminger Jr., confirmed she was one of the people who died, per Amie Just of The Advocate. The plane was headed to the Peach Bowl, where LSU will play Oklahoma later Saturday.

LSU confirmed Ensminger will coach in the game.

McCord worked as a sideline reporter for Cox Sports and ESPN. She also served as a game host for the New Orleans Pelicans and Saints, along with her work as a reporter for WDSU-TV in New Orleans.

She and Ensminger Jr. wed in January 2018.

"Heartbreaking news out of Lafayette today," Louisiana governor John Bel Edwards wrote on Twitter. "Please join @FirstLadyOfLA and I in praying for the families and friends of everyone affected by this terrible tragedy."  

