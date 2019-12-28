Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford Lead Manchester United Past Burnley in EPL

OLI SCARFF/Getty Images

Manchester United booked their second Premier League win in a row on Saturday, beating Burnley 2-0 thanks to goals from Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford.

The Frenchman found the net shortly before half-time, after the Red Devils dominated the opening period. The second half saw Burnley push for an equaliser, with no luck, and Rashford scored deep in injury time to secure the three points.

The Red Devils had won just one of their last three Premier League outings before Saturday's match.

What's Next?

Both teams will be in action on New Year's Day, when United visit Arsenal and Burnley host Aston Villa.

