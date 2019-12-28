Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford Lead Manchester United Past Burnley in EPL

Manchester United's French striker Anthony Martial (R) celebrates scoring the opening goal with team-mates (L-R) Manchester United's Brazilian midfielder Fred, Manchester United's Belgian-born Brazilian midfielder Andreas Pereira, Manchester United's English striker Marcus Rashford and Manchester United's English defender Brandon Williams during the English Premier League football match between Burnley and Manchester United at Turf Moor in Burnley, north west England on December 28, 2019. (Photo by Oli SCARFF / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No video emulation. Social media in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No use in betting publications, games or single club/league/player publications. / (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)
OLI SCARFF/Getty Images

Manchester United booked their second Premier League win in a row on Saturday, beating Burnley 2-0 thanks to goals from Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford.

The Frenchman found the net shortly before half-time, after the Red Devils dominated the opening period. The second half saw Burnley push for an equaliser, with no luck, and Rashford scored deep in injury time to secure the three points.

The Red Devils had won just one of their last three Premier League outings before Saturday's match.

   

What's Next?

Both teams will be in action on New Year's Day, when United visit Arsenal and Burnley host Aston Villa.

        

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

