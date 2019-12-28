David Njoku on If He Has a Future with Browns: 'That's a Good Question'

David Richard/Associated Press

Sunday could be tight end David Njoku's final game as a member of the Cleveland Browns.

Speaking to Cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot, Njoku is unsure about his future with the organization if head coach Freddie Kitchens returns in 2020.

"That's a good question," he said. "I don't want to answer that yet. I'm not sure, so no comment."

Per The Athletic's Michael Lombardi, two NFL sources are expecting the Browns will do "more than a head-coaching change" after the season ends.

Njoku, much like the Browns, had high expectations coming into this season. The 2017 first-round pick developed a nice rapport with quarterback Baker Mayfield last year, finishing second on the team in targets (88), receptions (56) and receiving yards (639).

Things broke down quickly for Njoku in 2019 due to injuries. He was placed on injured reserve prior to Week 3 with a broken wrist. The Browns designated him to return on Nov. 20, and he was activated on Dec. 7, making him eligible to play in games.

Since recording one reception for four yards in Cleveland's 27-19 win over the Cincinnati Bengals on Dec. 8, Njoku has been a healthy scratch for the past two games.

Cabot noted during the Bengals game that Njoku and Kitchens got into a shouting match on the sideline after the third-year tight end failed to reel in a pass that wound up being intercepted.

It's unclear at this point if Njoku, who isn't listed on the injury report, will be available for Sunday's regular-season finale against the Bengals. The 23-year-old has 41 yards and one touchdown on five catches in three games this year.