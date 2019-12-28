Zach Randolph on NBA Retirement After 17-Year Career: 'I Gave This Game My All'

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistDecember 28, 2019

Sacramento Kings forward Zach Randolph waves to the crowd during a video tribute to by his former team the Memphis Grizzlies in the first half of an NBA basketball game between the two teams Friday, Jan. 19, 2018, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)
Brandon Dill/Associated Press

On the heels of telling TMZ his NBA career was over, Zach Randolph issued a formal statement about his decision to walk away from the sport after 17 seasons. 

In a note posted to Twitter, Randolph opened his announcement by saying, "I gave this game my all, and it gave everything back and more."

