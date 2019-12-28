Zach Randolph on NBA Retirement After 17-Year Career: 'I Gave This Game My All'

Brandon Dill/Associated Press

On the heels of telling TMZ his NBA career was over, Zach Randolph issued a formal statement about his decision to walk away from the sport after 17 seasons.

In a note posted to Twitter, Randolph opened his announcement by saying, "I gave this game my all, and it gave everything back and more."

