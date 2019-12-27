EPL Winners and Losers After Friday's 2019 Week 19 Premier League Results

Clive Mason/Getty Images

Raheem Sterling endured a host of ups and downs when Manchester City's Premier League title defence suffered what is likely a fatal blow Friday night.

Sterling scored twice, but he couldn't prevent 10-man City from blowing a 2-0 lead to lose 3-2 to Wolverhampton Wanderers at Molineux. The Citizens saw goalkeeper Ederson sent off early and were torn apart by Adama Traore, a player interested clubs would surely have to pay a king's ransom to convince Wolves to sell.

Traore was aided somewhat by Benjamin Mendy's feeble resistance at left-back. The Frenchman now looks to be on borrowed time at City.

Defeat for City means Liverpool lead last season's champions by 14 points. It's probably safe to call time on this one-sided title race.

Winner: Adama Traore Asking Price

Nuno Espirito Santo recently played down talk of Tottenham Hotspur wanting to sign Traore, per Tim Nash of the Daily Mirror. The Wolves boss had better get used to warning off suitors after Traore turned in another star turn against a division heavyweight.

City were well aware of the former Barcelona academy graduate's threat after he scored twice during a 2-0 win at the Etihad Stadium back in October, yet knowing where the danger was didn't mean the Citizens could deal with it.

Wolves tried early and often to get Traore involved, but the 23-year-old took time to get up to speed. Once he did, Traore inspired his team's comeback.

He got things started with a goal 10 minutes after the restart. Traore went from goalscorer to provider when his cross teed up Jimenez to equalise in the 82nd minute.

Traore is going to be on the radar of any big club needing an infusion of pace and power in wide areas this summer. Those clubs had better have money to spare.

Winner\Loser: Raheem Sterling

Sterling went through his own Jekyll and Hyde performance. In phases, he was a world-class talent who admirably carried the attacking load after Sergio Aguero was withdrawn on 13 minutes to make way for Claudio Bravo following Ederson's dismissal.

Sterling's pace and perceptive movement tormented Wolves. He held his nerve after Rui Patricio saved from the penalty spot only for VAR to demand a retake after Wolves encroached.

Once again, Sterling couldn't get past Patricio, but rather than stand still and rue a second failed attempt, the winger was alert enough to put in the rebound. The close-range finish gave Sterling a deserved distinction among his fellow forwards in England's top flight:

Yet for all the great things Sterling did in the final third, he also endured more than a few difficult moments. His profligacy from 12 yards would have cost City dearly had Patricio pushed the ball a little wider on his second save.

More costly was the way Sterling misplaced a simple touch into the path of Ruben Neves, who promptly played in Traore to make it 2-1. Traore's goal coming a mere five minutes after Sterling had doubled the Citizens' lead was arguably the biggest factor in Wolves being able to pull off the comeback.

It was impossible to separate the good from the bad in Sterling's night, even though his goals will remain crucial to City's ability to win silverware on other fronts.

Loser: Benjamin Mendy

No player did more to give Wolves hope of a comeback than Mendy. His lack of positional discipline and panic under pressure only invited Traore to continue trying his luck on the flank.

Mendy had looked solid during the early stages, but concentration deserted him in key moments, none more so than when he lost out to Traore in the build to Wolves' equaliser:

It's hard to fathom what Mendy was thinking, but his passive approach ultimately doomed City. Similar doom hangs over the former AS Monaco man's City career.

Injuries and questions about his temperament have often left Pep Guardiola frustrated with Mendy. Frustration is likely to have reached boiling point after tonight's folly.

Loser: Interest in the Title Race

Unless you're a Liverpool fan, this result ended your interest in the title race. Despite having to overturn a massive deficit, City were the only team likely to stop the Reds from lifting the prize.

Second-place Leicester City's title credentials were proved to be only surface deep by losing 7-1 on aggregate in games against City and Liverpool recently. However, the Citizens still had enough match-winners in the final third to put a run of results together and make things interesting.

Instead, trailing by 14 points means the margin for error is non-existent for Guardiola's men. Fortunately for Liverpool, an unbeaten run isn't going to happen for a team with so many issues in defence, so City's two-year grip on the league is over.