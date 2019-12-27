Jurgen Klopp Talks Up Importance of 'Connector' Roberto Firmino to Liverpool

OLI SCARFF/Getty Images

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has talked up the importance of forward Roberto Firmino and described the Brazil international as the "connector for our team."

Klopp explained how he had to reassure Firmino about his goalscoring ability after the 28-year-old hit a dry patch and explained how he offers much more than just goals, per Paul Doyle at the Guardian:

"Bobby has four goals in three games and before that he didn't score that often. When people tell me previously Bobby didn't score for a while I didn't realise. When I think about Bobby I don't think about scoring. I think about how important he is.

"We had a bit of a talk because for the first time since I knew him he looked a little bit concerned about that fact. I told him I am not interested in that number because he is the connector for our team. He is so important for us. He is not the only one who can play that position but he can play that position in a very special way."

Firmino had managed just one goal in 16 games for Liverpool before rediscovering his goalscoring touch at the 2019 FIFA Club World Cup in Qatar in December.

The Brazilian netted the winner in the semi-final win over Monterrey and followed that up by scoring the only goal of the game to defeat Flamengo in the final and see the Reds crowned club world champions:

Firmino went on to score twice in Liverpool's 4-0 win over Leicester City at the King Power Stadium on Boxing Day that moved Jurgen Klopp's side 13 points clear at the top of the table.

The forward's second goal against the Foxes was the 500th Liverpool have scored under Klopp and saw Firmino run to the touchline to celebrate with his manager:

Firmino signed for Liverpool from Hoffenheim in 2015 for a reported fee of £29 million and has proven to be an excellent signing for the Reds:

He has formed a fearsome attack alongside Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane and played a key role in the UEFA Champions League win in 2018-19.

Sports reporter Cal Markham explained what else Firmino brings to Liverpool:

Firmino's return to goalscoring form will be welcomed by Liverpool ahead of a busy January. The Reds have testing fixtures against Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester United and Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League and take on Everton in the third round of the FA Cup.