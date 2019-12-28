Premier League Fixtures: Live Stream, TV Schedule and Week 20 EPL Predictions

Leaders Liverpool will look to continue their unbeaten start to the 2019-20 Premier League season when they take on Wolverhampton Wanderers at Anfield on Sunday.

Champions Manchester City sign off 2019 at home to high-flying Sheffield United, while Mikel Arteta's first home game as Arsenal manager is against Chelsea on Sunday.

Elsewhere, Manchester United are at Turf Moor to take on Burnley, Tottenham Hotspur travel to bottom side Norwich City and Leicester City face struggling West Ham United.

There are also some big clashes at the bottom of the table. Nigel Pearson's Watford take on Aston Villa at Vicarage Road, while Bournemouth travel to Brighton & Hove Albion.

                       

Saturday, December 28

Brighton & Hove Albion 2-0 Bournemouth, 12:30 p.m. GMT/7:30 a.m. ET, Sky Sports Premier League (UK), NBCSN (U.S.)

Newcastle United 1-1 Everton, 3 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET, NBCSN (U.S.)

Southampton 2-1 Crystal Palace, 3 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold (U.S.)

Watford 1-0 Aston Villa, 3 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold (U.S.)

Norwich City 1-3 Tottenham Hotspur, 5:30 p.m. GMT/12:30 p.m. ET, Sky Sports Premier League (UK), NBC (U.S.)

West Ham United 0-2 Leicester City, 5:30 p.m. GMT/12:30 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold (U.S.)

Burnley 1-3 Manchester United, 7:45 p.m. GMT/2:45 p.m. ET, BT Sport 1 (UK), NBC (U.S.)

               

Sunday, December 29

Arsenal 2-2 Chelsea, 2 p.m. GMT/9 a.m. ET, Sky Sports Premier League (UK), NBCSN (U.S.)

Liverpool 3-1 Wolves, 4:30 p.m. GMT/11:30 a.m. ET, Sky Sports Premier League (UK), NBCSN (U.S.)

Manchester City 1-0 Sheffield United, 6 p.m. GMT/2 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold (U.S.)

Arteta Aiming For 1st Win as Arsenal Boss

Arteta guided Arsenal to a 1-1 draw against Bournemouth in his first game in charge of the Gunners and made it clear afterwards that his players need to improve:

The draw keeps the Gunners in the bottom half of the table and with only one win in their past 11 Premier League games. On Saturday, they face a Chelsea side that are fourth in the table but also struggling for form after being beaten 2-0 by Southampton on Boxing Day:

The Blues dominated possession but created few chances against Ralph Hasenhuttl's men, leaving Lampard to complain about a lack of "personality" from his team, per David Hytner of the GuardianThe Chelsea manager will demand a response from his side but may also have to cope without some key players, as Goal's Nizaar Kinsella highlighted:

Arsenal have won two of their past three Premier League home games against Chelsea and have the quality in attack to trouble the Blues but will need to tighten up defensively to take all three points.

                        

Liverpool Face Tough Test at Anfield

Liverpool's Premier League dominance means they head into their final game of 2019 with 17 wins from 18 games and on course to end their long wait to be crowned English champions:

The Reds put in one of their best performances of the season to hammer Leicester City 4-0 at the King Power Stadium on Boxing Day and will not lack for confidence on Sunday. Manager Jurgen Klopp told reporters in his pre-match press conference that he expects Wolves to be dangerous at Anfield and has praised opposite number Nuno Espirito Santo for the "incredible" job he is doing at Molineux.

Wolves have the quality to cause top teams problems and will prove a tough test. They knocked Liverpool out of the FA Cup last season and beat Manchester City on Friday to complete a Premier League double over the champions:

Forwards Raul Jimenez and Diogo Jota have developed a great understanding and will be tasked with troubling the Premier League's meanest defence:

Liverpool have only kept one clean sheet at home all season, which may give Wolves hope. But they are unbeaten in 35 top-flight games and in the kind of form that makes them red-hot favourites for victory.

