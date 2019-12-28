Liverpool vs. Wolverhampton: Odds, Live Stream, TV Schedule and Preview

Visionhaus/Getty Images

Premier League leaders Liverpool play their final fixture of 2019 against Wolverhampton Wanderers at Anfield on Sunday.

The Reds head into the match buoyed from their victory at the 2019 FIFA Club World Cup and a 4-0 thrashing of nearest rivals Leicester City on Boxing Day at the King Power Stadium.

Yet Wolves head to Anfield fresh from mounting an impressive comeback to beat champions Manchester City 3-2 at Molineux on Friday.

Date: Sunday, December 29

Time: 4:30 p.m. GMT/11:30 a.m. ET

TV Info: Sky Sports Premier League (UK), NBCSN (U.S.)

Live Stream: Sky Go (UK), NBC Sports app (U.S.)



Odds (courtesy of Caesars): Liverpool 29-100, Draw 9-2, Wolves 48-5

Match Preview

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp should have captain Jordan Henderson fit and available for Sunday's match despite the midfielder going off injured against Leicester City:

Klopp is likely to rotate his team to cope with the busy fixture list. He told a pre-match press conference "we have to and we will" make changes as "fresh legs have always helped us."

Fabinho, Joel Matip, Dejan Lovren and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain remain on the injured list, which means squad players such as Adam Lallana, Divock Origi and Xherdan Shaqiri could see some game time.

Klopp will also be hoping that right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold can maintain his superb form:

Wolves have been handed a tough fixture list over the festive period, facing Manchester City and Liverpool in less than 48 hours.

Nuno Espirito Santo will need to rotate his side carefully but can take comfort from his team's excellent away form:

Wolves lost 2-0 at Anfield on the final day of last season but did knock the Reds out of the FA Cup for the second time in three seasons in January. They also head into the match fresh from coming from two goals down to beat 10-man Manchester City in a thriller on Friday night:

Striker Raul Jimenez has nine goals and seven assists in his past 15 outings and will test a Liverpool defence that has only kept one clean sheet at Anfield all season:

Wolves' win over Manchester City moved them two points behind Chelsea in fourth place and will increase optimism they can qualify for next season's UEFA Champions League.

There is no doubt they have the quality to cause Liverpool problems, but they will need to be at their best if they are to become only the second team to take points off the Reds in the league in 2019-20.