Nolan Arenado Trade Rumors: Braves 'Have Inquired' on Rockies Star 3B

Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

As the Atlanta Braves look to fill their void at third base, one possible option for the team could be Nolan Arenado.

Per MLB Network's Jon Morosi, the Braves have been in contact with the Colorado Rockies and "have inquired" about the five-time All-Star.

Morosi added the Braves are "wary" of Arenado's salary, and discussions haven't been active recently, but the Rockies are intrigued by their prospect talent in a potential return.

MLB Network's Jon Heyman reported on Dec. 11 that Colorado was willing to hear trade offers for virtually everyone on its roster, including Arenado.

There are several potential hurdles that could prevent any deal from coming together. The eight-year, $260 million contract he signed in February includes a full no-trade clause, allowing him to control where he goes.

The Rockies would likely require a significant prospect return to consider dealing their franchise player. Atlanta has a strong farm system that includes five of MLB.com's top 100 prospects, led by outfielder Cristian Pache (No. 11 overall).

Arenado is still owed $234 million, but his deal includes an opt-out after 2021 that would allow him to become a free agent at the age of 31.

The Braves have been aggressive this offseason to maximize their window of contention, signing free agents Will Smith and Cole Hamels to upgrade their pitching staff.

Third base remains a question mark in Atlanta for 2020. Josh Donaldson was terrific at the position last season with a .259/.379/.521 slash line and 37 homers in 155 games. The 2015 American League MVP is a free agent and continues to play the waiting game.

Arenado has been the best all-around third baseman since making his MLB debut in 2013. The 28-year-old has won seven straight Gold Glove awards, made five straight All-Star appearances and led the NL in home runs three times since 2015.