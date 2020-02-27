Kings' De'Aaron Fox Ruled out vs. Thunder with Abdominal Injury

Rich Pedroncelli/Associated Press

Sacramento Kings star De'Aaron Fox will miss at least one game due to an abdominal injury.

Per James Ham of NBC Sports California, Fox has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder with tightness in his right lower abdomen.

Injuries have taken their toll on Fox already this season. He missed 17 games because of a sprained ankle suffered during a Nov. 8 game against the Atlanta Hawks.

The Kings lost Fox again in the first quarter of their Dec. 26 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves. The 22-year-old only sat out one game because of a back injury.

Sacramento has had all sorts of problems keeping starters healthy thus far. In addition to Fox's struggles, Marvin Bagley III also left the game against the T-Wolves with a foot injury after missing 22 games from Oct. 25-Dec. 9 with a fractured thumb. He hasn't played since Jan. 20 due to lingering issues with his foot.

Fox is Sacramento's best all-around offensive player. He ranks first on the team with 6.9 assists per game and second in scoring with 19.9 points per contest.



Scoring has been difficult for the Kings, who rank 19th in offensive rating (109.1) and 23rd in points per game (108.4). Losing Fox again only compounds the issues for head coach Luke Walton.

The Kings will likely turn to Cory Joseph as their primary point guard until Fox is able to return.