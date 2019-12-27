Jose Mourinho: Tottenham's Tanguy Ndombele Asked to Be Omitted for Brighton Win

TF-Images/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho has said the club's record signing, Tanguy Ndombele, asked to be left out of the team for their 2-1 win over Brighton & Hove Albion on Boxing Day.

Mourinho spoke to the media at his post-match press conference and revealed Ndombele was not absent because of injury:

"He told me he was not feeling in condition to play. I cannot say he is injured. In five minutes we start a training session [on the pitch after the game] and you can go to the stands and watch it. He is going to be training normally so I cannot say he is injured.

"Feeling not ready to start the game, but I cannot say he is injured, I can say he is not in condition to start the game, which is different.

"Not based on injuries, based on fears of previous injuries that he has had since the beginning of the season."

Spurs came from a goal down to defeat the Seagulls at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, but Ndombele played no part as second-half strikes from Harry Kane and Dele Alli sealed the three points:

The £53.8 million signing joined Tottenham from Lyon in July and proved to be one of the few consistent players in the squad, even when the club struggled for form under Mourinho's predecessor, Mauricio Pochettino.

Alasdair Gold of Football.London provided an update on the France international's situation ahead of their next fixture against Norwich City:

Ndombele hasn't been included in four of Spurs' seven Premier League squads since Mourinho took over in north London, playing 110 of a possible 630 top-flight minutes since November 23. He was left out of back-to-back squads for wins over Wolverhampton Wanderers and Burnley, and he played just 16 minutes in the recent 2-0 defeat to Chelsea.

It's not the first time Mourinho has expressed concerns about his players' bravery. The 56-year-old was at the Manchester United helm in November 2016 when he suggested he only wanted players who were willing to put their "bodies on the line," per Sky Sports.

The Athletic's Carl Anka nodded to those previous concerns with players lacking commitment in Mourinho's view:

Mourinho expressed his disdain for the busy winter schedule, adding: "I cannot imagine that these boys can play in less than 48 hours. It is a crime that they are going to play football again in 48 hours. It's against every rule of physiology and biology."

The north Londoners are back in action when they travel to Carrow Road on Saturday, a little more than 48 hours after their Boxing Day victory over Brighton.

Ndombele has a strong chance of being recalled for the visit to Norwich, with midfielders Moussa Sissoko and Harry Winks both suspended, as well as forward Heung-Min Son.