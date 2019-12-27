Pep Guardiola Says Manchester City Not Planning to Sign David Silva Replacement

Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has said the club doesn't have any plans to sign a replacement for David Silva at the end of the campaign.

Silva will leave the Etihad Stadium when this term concludes, calling time on an incredible spell in Manchester. The 33-year-old is considered one of the best players to grace the Premier League, winning the competition on four occasions with City.

The former Spain international's departure will leave a significant void in the City squad in terms of both quality and leadership. However, Guardiola said he's happy with his midfield options, per Alex Shaw of Goal:

"I don't think we're going to do anything in this position, I don't think we will sign anyone. Maybe I will change my mind, it depends on the next six months, but I have other priorities and I don't think I'm going to buy because I have enough.

"Bernardo [Silva] can play there, Phil [Foden] is there, we have [Ilkay] Gundogan, we have Kevin [De Bruyne] so I don't think we will do anything in this position. That is my thought today, we will see at the end of the season."

According to James Robson of the Evening Standard, City want to strengthen in other areas in the summer:

Silva joined City in the summer of 2010, and he's regarded as one of the best players in the history of the club. The Spain star's technical quality, awareness and passing range has been central to City's status as the Premier League's most dominant side in recent years.

Per The Sportsman, Silva is also durable, with only three players making more top-flight appearances than him in England this decade:

With Vincent Kompany leaving the club at the end of last season and Silva on the move next summer, City are on the cusp of a new era.

Phil Foden will be hoping to be part of the next generation, having been on the fringes of the first team for the past couple of seasons at City. Earlier in the campaign, former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher made a case for the 19-year-old to be starting more games:

Even with Silva moving on, City do have incredible depth in midfield positions, with De Bruyne among the standout players in the Premier League this season. Foden will also be 20 come the start of next season and will be itching to show off his talent on a more consistent basis.

However, Guardiola will no doubt take stock over the course of the coming months. The club's owner, City Football Group, has shown in the past that it is happy to back the manager in the transfer market with huge funds, and overcoming Silva's departure will be the biggest challenge the team faces next term.