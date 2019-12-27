Pep Guardiola Talks 'Irreplaceable' Sergio Aguero, Manchester City Future

OLI SCARFF/Getty Images

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is hopeful that "irreplaceable" striker Sergio Aguero will remain at the Etihad Stadium beyond the end of his contract.

Aguero's deal is due to expire in 2021, the same year in which he would celebrate 10 years at the Etihad.

The Argentina international has failed to start in City's past five Premier League games because of injury. But even having had to deal with the 31-year-old's absence for several periods during his time in charge, Guardiola told reporters of the predicament he faces in attempting to replace his frontman:

"Sergio is irreplaceable. It'll be one of the toughest asks to replace him. We have another incredible striker in Gabriel Jesus and maybe another one will come when Sergio leaves but he's irreplaceable.

"I haven't spoken with him and don't know his intentions. Sometimes you've to take a decision but with most of the cases the players decide.

"He's done incredibly well. I've never seen a big star like him be so humble, so funny. It's a joy to work with him and how he accepts my decisions when it sometimes doesn't work for him."

Jesus has scored 11 goals in 23 appearances this season and is on course to record the most prolific campaign of his career (he matched his best of 21 strikes last season).

The Brazil international is considered the heir apparent behind Aguero, who famously scored in injury time against Queens Park Rangers to secure the club's maiden Premier League crown in 2012.

BBC Sport's Simon Stone wrote that Aguero is expected to move back to his native Argentina when he does leave the Etihad.

Jesus recently spoke to The Sun and highlighted the fact that Aguero "is not young any more like me," adding his time has come to succeed his fellow South American in attack (h/t Goal's Chris Burton).

The former Palmeiras prodigy hasn't displayed quite the same reliability in front of goal as Aguero early in his City career, having only recently ended a scoring drought at the Etihad:

Aguero has 173 goals in 252 games for City and last extended his contract in September 2018. He has a little more than 18 months remaining on that deal, while Jesus' contract will run until 2023. The 22-year-old, who has 56 goals in 124 games for City, has time to grow into his role as successor and has already been responsible for clinching history with the club:

City travel to Molineux to face Wolverhampton Wanderers on Friday, hopeful of reducing the 14-point gap that sits between them and Premier League leaders Liverpool.