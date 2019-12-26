Bronny James, Zaire Wade Help Sierra Canyon Beat Ribet Academy 91-58

Jay LaPrete/Associated Press

The Sierra Canyon Trailblazers cannot be stopped.

Sierra Canyon improved to 12-0 on the season with a 91-58 victory over Ribet Academy at the Damien Classic on Thursday. The Trailblazers have beaten every opponent by double digits except for two, and this contest was never truly in doubt.

The powerhouse put on a show with basketball royalty in attendance:

While LeBron James' son, Bronny, is the headliner because of his family, he is far from the only impact player on Sierra Canyon. Kentucky-bound BJ Boston is a 5-star prospect, per 247Sports' composite rankings, and sent an early message with an emphatic putback slam:

He finished with a team-high 19 points on the evening and spearheaded the offensive effort in the first half when the Trailblazers built a 46-18 lead by intermission.

Boston is not the only one who can throw it down, as Bronny unleashed a monster one-hand dunk on his way to four points:

It was a quiet day for the NBA sons, as Zaire Wade—the son of Dwyane Wade—added eight, but Sierra Canyon had a balanced attack elsewhere. In addition to Boston's impressive performance, Shy Odom (18 points), Amari Bailey (14) and Terren Frank (10) finished in double figures.

The Trailblazers will look to keep rolling Friday in the Damien Classic quarterfinals against Birmingham.