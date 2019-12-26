Giants' Markus Golden Earns $1M Contract Bonus After Sack Stat Correction

Matt Rourke/Associated Press

New York Giants linebacker Markus Golden earned a $1 million bonus for amassing double-digit sacks after a stat correction following Big Blue's 41-35 win over the Washington Redskins on Sunday changed his half-sack to a full sack.

ESPN's Jordan Raanan reported the news on Golden, who signed a one-year, $3.75 million contract in March.

The play in question occurred early in the third quarter. Giants linebacker Lorenzo Carter got hold of Washington quarterback Dwayne Haskins' ankle, and Golden came around the edge to finish the job.

The two initially split the credit, but Golden was given the full sack upon further review.

"I earned it," Golden said regarding the stat correction and bonus.

"It's always a goal to get double-digit sacks," he said. "If you're rushing the passer, you want to get there. It's a status thing—9.5 is a big difference than 10. It feels good to get it down, get it over with and, like I said, be able to put it out for my kids to be able to keep playing, keep fighting."

Golden has by far been the brightest spot on an otherwise struggling Giants defense, which has allowed the fourth-most points in the league.

The ex-Arizona Cardinal leads New York with 10 sacks and 27 quarterback hits. For context, Carter is second on the team with 4.5 sacks and 12 quarterback hits.

Golden was one of the NFL's best pass-rushers in 2016, when he had 12.5 sacks for Arizona. However, a torn ACL forced him off the field for all but four games in 2017. He played 11 games in 2018 but totaled just 2.5 sacks.

Golden inked a one-year prove-it deal with the Giants, and that move has turned out to be an absolute steal.

The 28-year-old may have earned himself a longer and more lucrative contract this offseason, when he'll be a free agent. It'll undoubtedly take a lot more than one year and $3.75 million to sign him now.

Golden told Tom Rock of Newsday that he would love to re-sign with the Giants, who have the ninth-most cap space in the league in 2020, per Over the Cap.

We'll see what the Giants decide, but for now, Golden can enjoy his $1 million holiday surprise.