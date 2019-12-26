Washington QB Jacob Eason Declares for 2020 NFL Draft

Abbie Parr/Getty Images

Jacob Eason gave NFL quarterback-needy teams a belated Christmas gift Thursday afternoon.

The University of Washington Huskies junior quarterback announced his decision to declare for the 2020 NFL draft.

"After contemplating my future with my family and coaches, I have decided to forego my 5th year of college and enter the 2020 NFL Draft," Eason wrote, in part. "The opportunity to play quarterback in the NFL has been a lifelong dream, and my heart is set on the challenge ahead."

Read Eason's full letter below:

Eason's collegiate career ended on Saturday when the Huskies topped Boise State 38-7 in the Mitsubishi Motors Las Vegas Bowl at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas. Washington finished 2019 at 8-5.

Eason threw for 210 yards and one touchdown on 22-of-32 passing against Boise State. This was the Lake Stevens, Washington, native's first year starting for the Huskies after redshirting 2018 following his transfer from Georgia to the Huskies on Feb. 2018.

Overall this year, Eason recorded 3,132 yards, 23 touchdowns and eight picks on 64.2 percent completion across 13 starts.

Eason appeared in 13 games as a freshman for Georgia in 2016, recording 2,430 yards, 16 touchdowns and eight interceptions on 55.1 percent completion.

However, Eason's 2017 campaign was cut short. He suffered a sprained knee three drives into the team's season opener. He appeared in three games total, but Jake Fromm took over the starting job.

Responding to Eason's announcement Thursday, Bleacher Report's Matt Miller said he expects him to "be a top 50 selection."

Miller previously ranked Eason as the fifth-best quarterback in the 2020 draft class behind Joe Burrow, Tua Tagovailoa, Justin Herbert and Jordan Love. Though, he noted Eason has the best arm strength. Miller wrote more extensively about Eason's potential on Dec. 18:

"There are warts with Eason—limited starting time is a big one, and critics will point to his struggles against better competition—but NFL coaches and scouts love big arms, tall quarterbacks and cocky passers. Eason is all three, and if he declares for the draft, he could become a first-round pick.

"It's easy to imagine Bruce Arians thinking about Eason as a replacement for Jameis Winston, or Tom Telesco thinking Eason can be the heir apparent to Philip Rivers. With supply and demand way out of whack at quarterback, players with Eason's gifts rarely fall in the draft."

The 2020 NFL draft will begin on April 23 in Las Vegas.