Ravens' Robert Griffin III on 1st Start in 3 Years: 'This Game's Not About Me'

With Lamar Jackson sitting out Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers ahead of the Baltimore Ravens' postseason, Robert Griffin III will be getting his first NFL start in three years.

Just don't expect Griffin to make a big deal out of the opportunity.

"This game's not about me. It's about the team," Griffin told reporters Tuesday. "Those guys in front of me, those guys going out there with me every play are looking to play at a high level, looking to go out and execute. So, I'm not going to make this game about me."

Griffin's last start came as a member of the Cleveland Browns in 2016. His run in Cleveland was so disappointing that he was out of football the entire 2017 season before signing with Baltimore in April 2018, where he's been a backup each of the last two years.

"I'm healthy, and I've learned a lot [since 2016]," Griffin said. "To be in the position I've been in the past two years, you can either be upset about it and don't work or you're upset about it and you work. And I worked through it."

Griffin has completed 12 of his 17 passes this season for 129 yards and a touchdown, with one interception. He's maintained he hopes to someday return to being an NFL starter, and Sunday's game will be a chance to show teams his improvement.

Jackson has put together an MVP campaign in an offense built around his skill set, which has similarities with Griffin's. While he won't have a full complement of players and will be going against a tough Steelers defense looking to make a playoff push, these may be Griffin's best circumstances he's had for a start since his rookie season.