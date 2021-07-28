J.J. Watt Placed on PUP List After Suffering Hamstring Injury at Cardinals Camp

Matt York/Associated Press

Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt has been placed on the physically unable to perform list after suffering a hamstring injury.

Watt went down during a run test Tuesday and did not practice Wednesday.

A five-time Pro Bowler, Watt played in all 16 games in 2020 for just the second time in five seasons. He missed eight games during the 2019 regular season after suffering a torn pectoral.

Watt's Hall of Fame career has been mired with injuries. He was limited to three games in 2016, five games in 2017 and eight in 2019. His 16-game campaign in 2018, where he returned to superstar form as one of the game's best pass-rushers, has been an outlier.

Watt going back on the shelf will leave the Cardinals unable to work with creating defensive line cohesion at camp.