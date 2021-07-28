J.J. Watt Placed on PUP List After Suffering Hamstring Injury at Cardinals Camp

J.J. Watt Placed on PUP List After Suffering Hamstring Injury at Cardinals CampJuly 28, 2021
Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt has been placed on the physically unable to perform list after suffering a hamstring injury.
Watt went down during a run test Tuesday and did not practice Wednesday.
A five-time Pro Bowler, Watt played in all 16 games in 2020 for just the second time in five seasons. He missed eight games during the 2019 regular season after suffering a torn pectoral.
Watt's Hall of Fame career has been mired with injuries. He was limited to three games in 2016, five games in 2017 and eight in 2019. His 16-game campaign in 2018, where he returned to superstar form as one of the game's best pass-rushers, has been an outlier.
Watt going back on the shelf will leave the Cardinals unable to work with creating defensive line cohesion at camp.