Top Quotes from Pete Carroll on Marshawn Lynch's Return to Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll spoke to reporters about Marshawn Lynch's return Tuesday, saying he expects the running back to be in the lineup for Sunday's game against the San Francisco 49ers.

"I'm counting on [him playing], but let me get to [his first] practice first, OK?" Carroll said.

Carroll said Lynch has been working himself into shape in hopes of getting an opportunity for the stretch run of the season. The Seahawks signed him to a contract Monday, along with Robert Turbin, after Chris Carson suffered a season-ending injury.

"He's going to go for it. He won't hold back. He won't hold back one bit... He has grown. It comes across when you visit with him," Carroll said.

Lynch's contract covers Week 17 and the postseason, but Carroll said he was unsure if the former Pro Bowler wants to continue playing beyond this stretch.

"I don't know. Do you know what Marshawn wants? I've been around him more than anybody, and I have no clue," Carroll said.

Lynch spent six games with the Oakland Raiders in 2018 before going on injured reserve. He rushed for 376 yards and three touchdowns. His two-year stint in Oakland came after a one-year retirement from football in 2016, and he retired again after the 2018 campaign but never filed paperwork with the NFL.

One of the more enigmatic and charismatic figures in NFL history, Lynch played for the Seahawks from 2010 to 2015. He compiled four 1,000-yard seasons, made the Pro Bowl four times and was part of two teams that made the Super Bowl—including the now-infamous Super Bowl XLIX that saw the Seahawks not hand Lynch the ball at the 1-yard line on what could have been a championship-winning moment.

The quest for a second Super Bowl ring is apparently what has brought Lynch back to Seattle. Now both sides will have a chance to rewrite history and perhaps send Lynch off in the sunset for the final time.