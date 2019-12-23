Cowboys Rumors: Amari Cooper Limited in 4th Quarter vs. Eagles Due to Poor Play

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

The fallout from the Dallas Cowboys' 17-9 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles continued Monday, with a focus on Amari Cooper's usage—or lack thereof—late in the game.

According to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram's Clarence Hill Jr., the Cowboys didn't have Cooper on the field for a pivotal fourth down because of his performance throughout the evening:

Dallas faced a 4th-and-8 from the Eagles' 23-yard line with 1:21 remaining. With both Cooper and Randall Cobb on the bench, Dak Prescott threw to Michael Gallup in the end zone, but Sidney Jones broke up the pass.

Many understandably wondered why the Cowboys wouldn't have their leading receiver on the field for such a pivotal play.

Head coach Jason Garrett deferred to offensive coordinator Kellen Moore on Monday, telling reporters that Moore "is calling the play and the personnel group."

Hill's report is one of a few reasons being thrown out to explain Cooper's absence:

There's no question that Cooper had an underwhelming game. He caught four passes for 24 yards on 12 targets and had a bad drop on a 3rd-and-4 in the second quarter.

Cooper acknowledged that he struggled.

"You play in important games like this, everybody has to bring their A-game if we really want to win," he told reporters. "I don't think we did that tonight. On my behalf, I know I didn't play my best game at all. Terrible."

Still, Cooper is enjoying the best year of his career, with 75 receptions for 1,097 yards and eight touchdowns heading into Week 17. He's the Cowboys' most dynamic aerial threat.

Even if Cooper was feeling fatigued, Dallas's best shot of scoring would have seemingly come with him involved in the fourth-down play call. The team could have used him as a decoy if nothing else while Prescott went deep to Gallup.

By virtue of Sunday's defeat, the Cowboys slipped to second in the NFC East behind the Eagles.

The added drama surrounding Cooper is bound to heap more criticism on the already under-fire Garrett.