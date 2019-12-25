Manchester United vs. Newcastle: Odds, Live Stream, TV Schedule and Preview

Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Manchester United will be looking to bounce back from their most disappointing result of the 2019-20 season on Boxing Day when they host Newcastle United in the Premier League.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer watched his team toil at Watford last time out before they eventually succumbed to a 2-0 defeat. The manager will be hoping for a big response from his players at Old Trafford having been critical of their previous performance.

For Newcastle, the campaign has been a surprisingly prosperous one, with manager Steve Bruce doing a fine job since being appointed in the summer. Following their 1-0 win over Crystal Palace, the Magpies sit ninth in the table, level on points with their opponents on Thursday.

A tight encounter is in store at the Theatre of Dreams. Here are the key details for the fixture.

Date: Thursday, December 26

Time: 5:30 p.m. (GMT), 12:30 p.m. (ET)

TV Info: NBC Sports (U.S.)

Live Stream: NBC Sports app (U.S.), Amazon Prime (UK)

Whenever it appears United have turned a corner and are ready to kick on under the tutelage of Solskjaer, they are prone to slipping up.

Following a frustrating 1-1 home draw to Everton in their previous outing, the Red Devils slumped to even lower standards at Watford. Not only did they fail to click into gear in attack, United were ropey in defence, with mistakes from David De Gea and Aaron Wan-Bissaka proving costly:

Per Squawka Football, errors from De Gea have become increasingly commonplace since the start of the previous campaign:

Stylistically, it's clear United have big problems when it comes to breaking down opposition teams who are happy to maintain a compact shape.

Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Daniel James are all devastating when they have room to surge into with the ball. However, with players ahead of them, they're not as effective, while United's regular midfield duo of Fred and Scott McTominay lack the guile needed to unpick organised sides.

With that in mind, it's not a shock that United have picked up their best results against teams willing to be more expansive:

Solskjaer will be hopeful the return to fitness of Paul Pogba can help the team rediscover a thrust, with the France international impressing when he was brought on against Watford.

Simon Stone of BBC Sport commented on the positive influence he had on United's play:

The Red Devils will need some inspiration to break down Newcastle's defence, with Bruce getting the team organised since his arrival in the summer.

Newcastle have won three of their last four games, and in the previous clash, their big-name January acquisition Miguel Almiron finally broke his duck for the club with the winner against Palace.

Per Match of the Day, the goal was a long time coming for the Paraguayan:

If Almiron takes confidence from that strike, then he can be a big asset at Old Trafford, with Newcastle set to do a lot of counter-attacking in the game. Without the injured Allan Saint-Maximin, the midfielder will provide the main outlet for Newcastle in their attempts to move forward.

United will surely be stinging after their Watford loss, though, and they will operate with more intensity in front of their own supporters. With Pogba back in shape and providing an extra edge in midfield, they will get over the line.

Prediction: Manchester United 1-0 Newcastle United