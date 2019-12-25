Leicester City vs. Liverpool: Odds, Live Stream, TV Schedule and Preview

PAUL ELLIS/Getty Images

Liverpool can take another massive step towards Premier League title glory on Boxing Day when they travel to second-placed Leicester City.

The Reds will return from their FIFA Club World Cup success with a 10-point lead at the top of the table. They also have a game in hand over the Foxes, who are their closest rivals for the prize at this point.

Leicester will be seeking to chop down the gap to the Merseyside club with a win, although they have only taken a point from their previous two Premier League games. Last time out, Brendan Rodgers' side were well beaten by Manchester City, who are breathing down their neck in third.

Here are all the key pieces of information needed ahead of the standout fixture on the Boxing Day calendar.

Odds

Leicester win (51/20)

Draw (11/4)

Liverpool win (Evens)

Date: Thursday, December 26

Time: 8 p.m. (GMT), 3 p.m. (ET)

TV Info: NBC Sports (U.S.)

Live Stream: NBC Sports app (U.S.), Amazon Prime (UK)

Preview

It's been a memorable year for Liverpool so far, with their Club World Cup title added to UEFA Champions League and UEFA Super Cup successes in 2019. The indications are that 2020 may yet be even more special.

Manager Jurgen Klopp was full of praise for his team after they clinched their latest piece of silverware, with Roberto Firmino netting the only goal in extra time against Flamengo:

The Reds have been the standout outfit in the Premier League this term. With back-to-back champions City sagging below their usual high standards, the indications are that Klopp's side will run away with the top-flight prize.

Before the previous round of Premier League fixtures, Bet365 summed up just how far ahead they are of the chasing pack:

Victory here would Liverpool have 13 points clear with a game in hand, with Manchester City not in action until Friday, away at Wolverhampton Wanderers. It's important the Reds keep the pressure up at the top of the table, though, as their heavy workload may take a toll late in the campaign.

Following their trip to Qatar for the Club World Cup, it wouldn't be a huge shock if there were some heavy legs in the Liverpool XI at the King Power Stadium. A dynamic and physical Leicester side will feel well placed to capitalise.

In Jamie Vardy, they certainly have the hottest striker in the division at the moment. When it comes to matches against the best team in the league, the 32-year-old tends to perform to his best:

Football writer Daniel Storey noted how consistent Vardy has been in front of goal since making his debut in the Premier League:

Vardy is devastating when playing up against a high defensive line, and James Maddison and Youri Tielemans boast the quality to pick out the forward with incisive passes. It will be intriguing to see if Liverpool's defence drops a little deeper to try to nullify the striker.

It's only natural that the visitors may be a little rusty for this fixture, and it may take some time for them to settle into the match as a result. Leicester should do enough to sneak a point.

Prediction: Leicester 1-1 Liverpool