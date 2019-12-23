Ex-Red Sox, Dodgers Pitcher Rich Hill, Wife Caitlin Arrested at Patriots Game

Rob Carr/Getty Images

MLB free-agent pitcher Rich Hill and his wife, Caitlin A. Hill, were arrested outside of Gillette Stadium on Saturday before the NFL game between the New England Patriots and Buffalo Bills, according to John R. Ellement of the Boston Globe.

Per that report, "Caitlin A. Hill repeatedly tried to enter the stadium with an oversized bag and then refused to leave the grounds when ordered to do so by Foxborough police, police said Monday."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

