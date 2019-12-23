Ex-Red Sox, Dodgers Pitcher Rich Hill, Wife Caitlin Arrested at Patriots Game

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistDecember 23, 2019

WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 07: Rich Hill #44 of the Los Angeles Dodgers walks off the field after being pulled in the third inning against the Washington Nationals in game four of the National League Division Series at Nationals Park on October 07, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)
Rob Carr/Getty Images

MLB free-agent pitcher Rich Hill and his wife, Caitlin A. Hill, were arrested outside of Gillette Stadium on Saturday before the NFL game between the New England Patriots and Buffalo Bills, according to John R. Ellement of the Boston Globe.

Per that report, "Caitlin A. Hill repeatedly tried to enter the stadium with an oversized bag and then refused to leave the grounds when ordered to do so by Foxborough police, police said Monday."

              

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

