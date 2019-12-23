Patriots' Tom Brady Talks Dad's Media 'Ban,' Elbow Injury and NFL 100 Honor

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Tom Brady made his weekly radio appearance Monday morning on WEEI's The Greg Hill Show and was in a good mood after New England's 24-17 win over the Buffalo Bills on Saturday, though as always, he saw room for improvement.

"Certainly Buffalo, they are a playoff team, one of the best teams in the league," he said. "I thought that was a tough, hard-nosed game. I am glad we came away with a win, but at the same time, we have to learn from it. It wasn't perfect. We have to move on and try and put together a great plan this week and go execute it."

He touched on a number of other topics, from an article on his father in the Boston Globe this past week to his lingering elbow injury and his selection to the NFL 100 All-Time Team.

Brady's Addresses His Father's "Ban" on Speaking to the Media

Brady's father, Tom Brady Sr., told Stan Grossfeld of the Boston Globe he was "banned" from speaking to the media, suggesting the media blackout was semi-serious.



"He's told me, 'Dad, please respect my privacy,'" Brady's father said. "'If you say something, it comes back at me.'"

Of course, that didn't stop Brady Sr. from talking with Grossfeld, and the New England Patriots quarterback touched on that interview and his father's media "ban":

"Well apparently he doesn't listen because he's still talking to the media. My dad, he's just an amazing man. He's very forthcoming with information, so I keep telling him, 'Dad, of course they are going to keep calling because you keep talking.' When he speaks (everyone) thinks I am speaking, but I am not speaking. I said, 'It’s hard for me to tell you anything...' What I have learned is I just can't tell my dad anything. He has his own opinions and dads do what dads do."

Brady didn't seem all that upset, however.

"I love my dad," he added. "He's an incredible man and he's been my role model my whole life. But, he does like to talk."

Brady Downplays Elbow Issues

Brady had his elbow wrapped in ice again after Saturday's game, though he insisted Monday morning it wasn't an issue.

"It feels good. It feels good," he said. "My elbow is not a problem. I got hit on it and I think any time you get hit on a joint you're going to have a little soreness, but it feels good. I couldn't imagine feeling any better at this point of the season. Not dealing with anything, just ready to go out and practice and again play my best game of the year."

Brady didn't look particularly bothered by his elbow against the Bills, finishing 26-for-33 with 271 passing yards, a touchdown and no interceptions.

Brady Calls NFL 100 All-Time Team Selection an Honor

Brady was among the quarterbacks selected to the NFL 100 All-Time Team, though the other honorees at the position have yet to be revealed.

"It was really cool. Very surreal for me to be part of that. It's an incredible honor," he said. "And I know 100 years in the NFL you can't just name 100 great players, there's thousands and thousands. To even be considered as one of the greats to play, I would never have imagined that in my life. Very honored and very flattered and very humbled."

He joined former teammates Adam Vinatieri and Rob Gronkowski on the list along with Patriots head coach Bill Belichick.