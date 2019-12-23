Zinedine Zidane: Real Madrid Don't Need New Striker, Lack of Goals Not a Problem

Perez Meca/MB Media/Getty Images

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has refuted suggestions the club should sign an additional striker in the January transfer window, saying Los Blancos don't have a problem scoring goals.

Per Marca's J.I. Garcia-Ochoa, Zizou faced the press after the scoreless draw against Athletic Club. In his mind, Los Blancos created enough chances to win the game:

"It's not bad luck or [a lack of] conviction—the important thing is creating chances. We created so many chances...we're going to continue; it's going to go in [eventually].

"Now it's not going in, but we can't let our heads drop. We have to think that it's been a very good year. We're ending a bit flat but we're looking forward to starting 2020.

"I don't think [the lack of goals] is a problem, but everyone has their own opinion. We're calm. What we've done in the last four or five months was good."

Perez Meca/MB Media/Getty Images

When asked if he wanted to add a striker in January, he said: "Absolutely not. I don't think we need to sign a striker."

Real have drawn their last three La Liga matches of 2019, scoring just a single goal. They had several great chances to score on Sunday but couldn't work the ball past goalkeeper Unai Simon. To watch highlights of the match, click here.

After the contest, the London Evening Standard's Ben Hayward highlighted an over-reliance on Karim Benzema as a key issue for the team:

The 32-year-old leads the way with 12 goals in La Liga so far, miles ahead of the rest. Sergio Ramos has the second-most goals for Los Blancos in the top division with three.

Those numbers pale in comparison to Barcelona, who have scored 14 more goals than their rivals. Lionel Messi leads everyone in the division with 13, Luis Suarez has hit double-digits and Antoine Griezmann (seven) and Arturo Vidal (five) have also outscored Ramos.

Injuries have contributed to Real's scoring problem, with Eden Hazard and Gareth Bale spending time on the sidelines. The lack of experience for the likes of Rodrygo, Vinicius Junior and Luka Jovic has also been a factor.

The latter in particular has been a disappointment so far, scoring just a single La Liga goal. He arrived in the summer after a great campaign with Eintracht Frankfurt, and big things were expected of the Serbia international:

The 22-year-old may be the internal answer to the scoring problem Zidane is looking for. The ace striker scored 27 goals across the Bundesliga and Europa League last season, when he was a regular starter. He's started just three La Liga matches so far, and could rediscover his shooting boots with more opportunities.

It's far too early to give up on one of the brightest young forwards in the sport, who will be looking to erase the memories of his poor start at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu in 2020.