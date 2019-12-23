Dez Bryant Agrees with Tweet Saying Cowboys' Jason Garrett Wasted His Career

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Dez Bryant became an All-Pro and three-time Pro Bowl receiver from 2010 to 2017 with the Dallas Cowboys, but he clearly believes his career could have gone a lot better had Jason Garrett not been his head coach.

CJ Vogel tweeted that Cowboys owner Jerry Jones "really allowed Jason Garrett to waste the primes of Tony Romo, Dez Bryant, Sean Lee, Tyron Smith, Zack Martin, Travis Frederick, Jason Witten, DeMarcus Ware, DeMarco Murray, Dak Prescott, Ezekiel Elliott, Amari Cooper."

Bryant agreed:

The 31-year-old free agent had also tweeted criticisms surrounding the Cowboys' 17-9 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles earlier Sunday:

Dallas could have clinched the NFC East by beating the Eagles. Instead, the Cowboys fell to 7-8 and muddied their postseason hopes. However, Bryant does not think the loss will lead to the team firing Garrett:

Jones was non-committal while speaking to USA Today's Jarrett Bell postgame:

"It leaves, from my perspective, a lot to consider here. This was a little bit of a surprise. I didn't see the Chicago Bears game coming (a 31-24 loss in Week 14) and this one was a surprise. I thought we were prepared to play. I thought we could play better out here. I'm disappointed.

[...]

"It's not hard for me to go in two areas, regarding coaching, whether it be coordinators, position coaches, or for that matter, head coaches. Generally, my radar is turned on. It's not hard for me to get into thinking about coaching."

Garrett has been head coach of the Cowboys since 2010. His contract will expire after this season.

The Cowboys released Bryant following the 2017 campaign. The Oklahoma State product caught 531 passes for 7,459 yards and 73 touchdowns as a Cowboy. He has more receiving touchdowns than any player in franchise history.

However, Bryant may feel that his career was wasted in terms of team success.

Dallas is 2-3 in the playoffs during Garrett's tenure. The deepest run the franchise made came in 2014, beating the Detroit Lions 24-20 in the wild-card round before controversially falling 26-21 to the Green Bay Packers in the divisional round.

The loss to Green Bay featured what was ruled a "non-catch" by Bryant on 4th-and-2 that ended the game.

Bryant signed a one-year deal with the New Orleans Saints in November 2018 but never played a game. He tore his Achilles tendon during his second practice with the team, a season-ending injury. He has remained unsigned since.

The Cowboys could be watching the playoffs on television just like Bryant, though. Dallas needs to beat Washington and for the 4-11 New York Giants to upset the Eagles in Week 17 to win the division.