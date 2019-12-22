La Liga Table 2019 Week 18: Standings and Final Scores After Sunday

Perez Meca/MB Media/Getty Images

Real Madrid were held to a 0-0 draw by Athletic Club at the Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday, which means Barcelona will be the outright La Liga leaders on Christmas Day.

It was a frustrating night for Los Blancos in the Spanish capital, as they rattled the woodwork on three occasions in pursuit of a breakthrough. However, the Basque outfit dug in, and their diligence means Barcelona are two points clear at the summit.

Earlier in the day, Atletico Madrid were 2-1 winners at Real Betis, while Real Sociedad won a thriller vs. Osasuna 4-3, with on-loan Real Madrid man Martin Odegaard starring for the San Sebastian side.

On Saturday, Barcelona were in impressive form against struggling Alaves, with Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Antoine Griezmann on the scoresheet in a 4-1 triumph.

Here are the weekend results in full, the updated standings and a recap of the best of the action from Week 18 in the Spanish top flight.

Week 18 Results

Eibar 3-0 Granada

Mallorca 0-2 Sevilla

Barcelona 4-1 Alaves

Villarreal 1-0 Getafe

Valladolid 1-1 Valencia

Leganes 2-0 Espanyol

Osasuna 3-4 Real Sociedad

Real Betis 1-2 Atletico Madrid

Levante 3-1 Celta Vigo

Real Madrid 0-0 Athletic Club

La Liga standings (Position, Team, Played, Goal Difference, Points):

1. Barcelona 18, +26, 39

2. Real Madrid 18, +21, 37

3. Sevilla 18, +6, 34

4. Atletico Madrid 18, +9, 32

5. Real Sociedad 18, +9, 31

6. Getafe 18, +9, 30

7. Athletic Bilbao 17, +7, 28

8. Valencia 18, +3, 28

9. Levante 18, -2, 26

10. Villareal, +6, 25

11. Granada 18, -1, 24



12. Osasuna 18, +1, 23



13. Real Betis 18, -6, 23

14. Real Valladolid 18, -6, 20

15. Deportivo Alaves 18, -9, 19

16. Eibar 18, -10, 19

17. Mallorca 18, -14, 15

18. Celta Vigo 18, -13, 14

19. Leganes 18, -14, 13

20. Espanyol 18, -22, 10

Sunday Recap

Real Sociedad have been one of the most exciting teams to watch in European football this season, and their win over Osasuna was an example of why.

They raced into a three-goal lead inside 28 minutes at El Sadar, with the third goal coming after a stunning free-kick from Odegaard:

Per Scouted Football, the Norwegian is one of a number of young players leading the way for La Real this term:

There were some nervy moments later in the game, with two goals from Osasuna in the second half chopping down the visitors' advantage. However, Alexander Isak restored a two-goal advantage for Sociedad before Osasuna grabbed a late consolation.

Atletico made it back-to-back wins in La Liga with a hard-earned victory at Betis, with Diego Simeone's substitutions crucial to swinging the match his team's way.

Per Squawka Football, the introduction of Angel Correa proved to be key for the visitors, as he was involved in both goals:

The final game of the day saw Real Madrid seeking to draw level on points with Barcelona following their win on Saturday. However, Los Blancos came up against an obstinate opponent in Athletic.

Toni Kroos and Nacho rattled the woodwork on both sides of half-time, as manager Zinedine Zidane watched his team squander a number of opportunities. Athletic produced some remarkable last-ditch defending to preserve parity too:

Per Spanish football writer Euan McTear, the Santiago Bernabeu crowd became frustrated with the amount of time the visitors were wasting:

Madrid continued to press in the latter stages and hit the woodwork for a third time through substitute Luka Jovic.

In the end, Madrid were unable to find a way through. Athletic rode their luck throughout the contest, but manager Gaizka Garitano will be delighted with a point at the Bernabeu to cap off what has been a strong 2019 for the football club.