Tottenham Fans Repeatedly Warned About Racist Behaviour During Chelsea Match

ADRIAN DENNIS/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur's game against Chelsea in the Premier League on Sunday was marred when members of the home crowd were warned about alleged racist behaviour, per Associated Press reporter Rob Harris:

Chelsea won the game 2-0, but abuse was said to be levied toward Antonio Rudiger after the centre-back was involved in an altercation with Heung-Min Son. The Tottenham striker was sent off after VAR deemed he had kicked out at Germany international Rudiger, who made referee Anthony Taylor aware of the abuse, according to Matt Maltby of the Sunday Mirror.

Further warnings were needed from the announcer at Tottenham Hotspur stadium:

An object also appeared to be thrown Rudiger's way after Son had left the pitch. He alerted his skipper, Cesar Azpilicueta, who in turn informed Taylor about the incidents.

Three separate announcements were then made calling for an end to the behaviour. Harris outlined how there might have been some confusion of the rules governing in-match responses to racism:

However, the Professional Game Match Officials Limited board confirmed the correct procedures had been followed:

After the match, Chelsea manager Frank Lampard confirmed Rudiger was the target of the racist chants that led to the warnings.

Former Tottenham midfielder and BBC pundit Jermaine Jenas called for the individuals responsible for any abuse to be identified and banned, per BBC Sport: "With the technology they have in this stadium, I would be shocked if they could not pinpoint the individual. That person will be isolated and dealt with accordingly. There is no place for it but I want more than an announcement. I do not want them back in the stadium ever again - sadly some people are that ignorant."

The same report noted how UEFA protocol says a match can be abandoned after two previous warnings have been given.

Meanwhile, Oliver Holt of Mail on Sunday called for action against Spurs after previous incidents if the latest allegations are proven:

Technology is playing a key role in the Premier League's attempts to respond to incidents of racist behaviour. An arrest was made after the Manchester derby earlier this month when Manchester United players were subjected to offensive chants during a 2-1 win over Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium, per BBC News.

The man arrested had been identified after a video of his actions appeared on social media. He was subsequently granted bail.