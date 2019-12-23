Premier League Week 19 Fixtures: EPL Picks and Predictions

MB Media/Getty Images

Liverpool return to Premier League action on Boxing Day at Leicester City following their triumph at the FIFA Club World Cup.

The Reds are yet to taste defeat in the top flight in 2019-20 and another victory would see them move 13 points ahead of the Foxes with a game in hand.

Elsewhere, champions Manchester City face a tricky trip to Molineux to take on Wolverhampton Wanderers, while Mikel Arteta takes charge of Arsenal for the first time at Bournemouth.

New Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti makes his bow as Toffees boss at home to Burnley, Manchester United host Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur face Brighton & Hove Albion.

Week 19 Fixtures and Picks

Thursday, December 26

Tottenham Hotspur 3-1 Brighton & Hove Albion: 12:30 p.m. GMT/7:30 a.m ET

Bournemouth 1-2 Arsenal: 3 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET

Aston Villa 1-1 Norwich City: 3 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET

Chelsea 2-2 Southampton: 3 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET

Crystal Palace 1-0 West Ham United: 3 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET

Everton 1-1 Burnley: 3 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET

Sheffield United 1-0 Watford: 3 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET

Manchester United 2-2 Newcastle United: 5:30 p.m. GMT/12:30 p.m. ET

Leicester City 1-3 Liverpool: 8 p.m. GMT/3 p.m. ET

Friday, December 27

Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-3 Manchester City: 7:45 p.m. GMT/2:45 p.m. ET

Leicester City vs Liverpool

First plays second at the King Power Stadium on Boxing Day when Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers hosts former side Liverpool in a Christmas cracker of a fixture.

The Foxes have enjoyed a superb 2019-20 campaign but were brought down to earth by champions Manchester City in a 3-1 defeat last time out.

Striker Jamie Vardy has been key to Leicester's success and scored his 17th Premier League goal of the season against the Citizens:

Yet Rodgers has warned he will have to rest his in-form striker over the festive period due to the club's busy schedule.

Leicester play Liverpool, West Ham United and Newcastle in the Premier League and Wigan Athletic in the FA Cup, and Rodgers has told reporters there is "no chance" Vardy will play all four games.

Liverpool will be boosted by their victory at the Club World Cup where they lifted the trophy for the first time in their history by beating Flamengo in the final:

Manager Jurgen Klopp told reporters after the match his team were "kind of exhausted" by their efforts in Qatar, and the hosts will hope to take advantage of any signs of fatigue from the visitors.

Bournemouth vs. Arsenal

Another new era begins at Arsenal on Thursday when Arteta takes charge of the Gunners for the first time since being appointed permanent manager.

The Gunners are down in 11th place in the table after a disappointing start to the campaign and were held to a goalless draw by Everton on Saturday.

Arteta has already made it clear what he wants from his team:

Arsenal may fancy their chances against a Bournemouth side that has been hit by injury and won only one of their last seven Premier League games:

Yet Eddie Howe's side have enjoyed success against some of the Premier League's big names this season.

The Cherries beat Manchester United 1-0 at the start of November and ran out winners by the same scoreline at Stamford Bridge against Chelsea in December.

Arsenal have won only three of nine games away from home in 2019-20, but the arrival of Arteta may give them the boost needed to see off an understrength Cherries team.