La Liga Results 2019: Scores and Updated Table After Saturday's Week 18 Matches

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Barcelona and Sevilla both bagged wins during Saturday's La Liga action, getting past Deportivo Alaves and RCD Mallorca, respectively.

Lionel Messi scored his 50th goal of the season in Barcelona's win, achieving the milestone yet again:

Sevilla ensured they would finish the year in third place in their win, setting themselves up well for 2020.

Here are the full results from Saturday:

Barcelona 4-1 Alaves

Mallorca 0-2 Sevilla

Villarreal 1-0 Getafe

Real Valladolid 1-1 Valencia

The current La Liga standings (Position, Team, Played, Goal Difference, Points):

1. Barcelona 18, +26, 39

2. Real Madrid 17, +21, 36

3. Sevilla 18, +6, 34

4. Getafe 18, +9, 30

5. Atletico Madrid 17, +8, 29

6. Real Sociedad 17, +8, 28

7. Valencia 18, +3, 28

8. Athletic Bilbao 17, +7, 27

9. Villarreal 18, +6, 25

10. Granada 18, -1, 24

11. Osasuna 17, +2, 23

12. Levante 17, -4, 23

13. Real Betis 17, -5, 23

14. Real Valladolid 18, -6, 20

15. Deportivo Alaves 18, -9, 19

16. Eibar 18, -10, 19

17. Mallorca 18, -14, 15

18. Celta Vigo 17, -11, 14

19. Leganes 17, -16, 10

20. Espanyol 17, -20, 10

Barcelona's win didn't come as easy as the final scoreline would suggest, with Alaves giving the Catalans plenty to think about after the break.

Antoine Griezmann and Arturo Vidal gave the Blaugrana a two-goal lead, and that should have comfortably seen them through to the end. But the visitors put a remarkable amount of pressure on the leaders early in the second half and pulled themselves back into the match via Pere Pons.

Just as it appeared an upset could be in the making, Messi scored a wonderful goal to restore the two-score lead, and Luis Suarez converted a penalty to put the final score on the board.

The win meant Barcelona will finish 2019 unbeaten at home:

Sevilla also added three points on Saturday, traveling to the Balearic Islands for a showdown with Mallorca. Diego Carlos and Ever Banega got the goals.

The latter has been on fire of late:

A late goal from Manu Vallejo salvaged a draw for Valencia, who were in real danger of an upset away to Valladolid. Sergi Guardiola gave the hosts a shock lead after 83 minutes, but in added time, Vallejo came up with an equaliser.

Moi Gomez scored the only goal in Villarreal's win over Getafe, who finished the match with 10 men. Mathias Olivera was booked twice in the span of minutes.