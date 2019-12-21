Riyad Mahrez, Manchester City Beat Leicester City 3-1 in Premier League

Rui Vieira/Associated Press

Manchester City won Saturday's marquee Premier League clash, beating Leicester City 3-1. Riyad Mahrez was the star man for the hosts, scoring a deserved goal in the win.

Jamie Vardy opened the scoring against the run of play, but Mahrez equalised soon after, and Ilkay Gundogan converted a penalty late in the first half. Gabriel Jesus added to the score after the break.

Leicester came into the match nursing a nine-match unbeaten run in the league, having moved into second place behind Liverpool.

What's Next?

City visit Wolverhamtpton Wanderers on Friday. Leicester will host Liverpool on Boxing Day.

