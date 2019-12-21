Riyad Mahrez, Manchester City Beat Leicester City 3-1 in Premier League

Gianni Verschueren@ReverschPassFeatured ColumnistDecember 21, 2019

Manchester City's Riyad Mahrez, right, celebrates with Raheem Sterling after scoring his side's first goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Leicester City at Etihad stadium in Manchester, England, Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)
Rui Vieira/Associated Press

Manchester City won Saturday's marquee Premier League clash, beating Leicester City 3-1. Riyad Mahrez was the star man for the hosts, scoring a deserved goal in the win.

Jamie Vardy opened the scoring against the run of play, but Mahrez equalised soon after, and Ilkay Gundogan converted a penalty late in the first half. Gabriel Jesus added to the score after the break.

Leicester came into the match nursing a nine-match unbeaten run in the league, having moved into second place behind Liverpool.

    

What's Next?

City visit Wolverhamtpton Wanderers on Friday. Leicester will host Liverpool on Boxing Day.

    

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

