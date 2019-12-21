Kylian Mbappe, Neymar Power PSG to 4-1 Ligue 1 Win over SC Amiens

Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain and Neymar defeated SC Amiens 4-1 on Saturday to consolidate their lead at the top of Ligue 1.

The champions were in control after just 10 minutes when Kylian Mbappe was set up by Neymar on the counter-attack.

Neymar grabbed the second a minute after half-time, combining with Mauro Icardi for an easy finish.

Mbappe completed his brace after 65 minutes before John Stiven Mendoza scored a consolation for the away side five minutes later.

Icardi wrapped up a satisfying night for the leaders after scoring with six minutes left on the clock.

PSG coach Thomas Tuchel set his stall out to attack from the beginning by naming a side featuring Neymar, Mbappe, Icardi and Angel Di Maria.

Amiens showed ambition in the opening stages but were punished by PSG's quick thinking and Mbappe's extraordinary pace on the counter-attack. The Frenchman opened the scoring the day after his 21st birthday.

Neymar added his name to the scoresheet from close range immediately after the restart following good work from Di Maria and Icardi.

The second goal didn't completely kill Amiens' spirit. The away side hit the crossbar through Bakaye Dibassy after 52 minutes from a chance they desperately needed to fall in their favour.

PSG kept applying pressure at will, and Mbappe made it 3-0 after beating Dibassy and firing home past goalkeeper Regis Gurtner.

Mendoza's consolation meant PSG failed to earn a clean sheet, but Icardi deservedly found the back of the net from Juan Bernat's inviting cross after an unselfish display.

What's Next?

The French winter break ensures no football will be played until the new year. Both clubs play their next game in the French Cup, with Amiens travelling to Rennes on Jan. 4 and PSG making the short trip to ESA Linas-Montlhery on Jan. 5.