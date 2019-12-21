Jonathan Schoop, C.J. Cron Agree to 1-Year, $6.1M Contracts with Tigers

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistDecember 21, 2019

Minnesota Twins' Jonathan Schoop celebrates as he walks up to the dugout after hitting a two-run home run off Texas Rangers' Mike Minor during the seventh inning of a baseball game in Arlington, Texas, Friday, Aug. 16, 2019. The shot scored Marwin Gonzalez. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Tony Gutierrez/Associated Press

The Detroit Tigers have added some much-needed help to their infield by agreeing to deals with Jonathan Schoop and C.J. Cron. 

The team officially announced both signings on Saturday.

Per The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal, Schoop's agreement with the Tigers will be worth $6.1 million for one year and includes performance bonuses. 

Cron's one-year deal is also worth $6.1 million, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan

Schoop will be a significant upgrade for the Tigers at second base. The 2017 All-Star hit .256/.304/.473 with 23 homers in 121 games for the Minnesota Twins last season. Gordon Beckham, Detroit's primary second baseman in 2019, had a .215/.271/.372 slash line. 

Cron can play first base and also gives the Tigers insurance at designated hitter if Miguel Cabrera continues to battle injuries. The 29-year-old has hit 55 homers combined over the past two seasons and had a .253/.311/.469 slash line with the Minnesota Twins in 2019.

The Tigers remain deep in rebuilding mode coming off a 47-114 record in 2019, but they are also a franchise that still needs to have players on the roster that can get them through next season as they start to integrate more prospects into MLB

By giving Schoop and Cron one year deals, Detroit has also given itself two potential trade chips that it might be able to flip during the season for prospects who can help the organization when its next contention window opens.

Related

    Does Kinsler Have a Shot at the Hall of Fame?

    Detroit Tigers logo
    Detroit Tigers

    Does Kinsler Have a Shot at the Hall of Fame?

    Bless You Boys
    via Bless You Boys

    Report: Ian Kinsler Retires from MLB

    Detroit Tigers logo
    Detroit Tigers

    Report: Ian Kinsler Retires from MLB

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    The 10 Biggest MLB Trades of the 2010s

    Did they get the list right? 🤔

    MLB logo
    MLB

    The 10 Biggest MLB Trades of the 2010s

    MLB.com
    via MLB.com

    Report: Indians Set Deadline for Lindor Offers

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Report: Indians Set Deadline for Lindor Offers

    Megan Armstrong
    via Bleacher Report