Look: Joe Mixon Gets Tom Brady's Signed Patriots Jersey After Twitter Exchange

Look: Joe Mixon Gets Tom Brady's Signed Patriots Jersey After Twitter ExchangeDecember 20, 2019
Joe Mixon didn't come away empty-handed from the Cincinnati Bengals' 34-13 loss to the New England Patriots in Week 15.
Mixon tweeted Friday he received a signed jersey from New England Patriots star Tom Brady:
⚡️Primetime!!!⚡️ @Joe_MainMixon
Man I say this in the most humbled way I’m so Blessed to be playing this game. Super Thankful for the https://t.co/eD9G0mRPE1. @TomBrady Best Christmas gift ever. Later Today I’m headed down to the boys and girls club today to give the gift forward today with my own jersey’s. https://t.co/EpBtPSMigq
While the Bengals suffered their 13th defeat of the season, Mixon had a day to remember. He ran for 136 yards, his second-most in a single game after going for a career-high 146 yards one week earlier in a 27-19 loss to the Cleveland Browns.
After the contest, the third-year running back tweeted he had been starstruck when speaking with Brady. He also lamented how he didn't ask Brady for his jersey, which prompted a response from the Patriots quarterback:
Whoever drew Mixon in the Bengals' Secret Santa this year might as well give up because he has already gotten his biggest gift of the holiday season.
