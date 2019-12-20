Look: Joe Mixon Gets Tom Brady's Signed Patriots Jersey After Twitter Exchange

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Joe Mixon didn't come away empty-handed from the Cincinnati Bengals' 34-13 loss to the New England Patriots in Week 15.

Mixon tweeted Friday he received a signed jersey from New England Patriots star Tom Brady:

While the Bengals suffered their 13th defeat of the season, Mixon had a day to remember. He ran for 136 yards, his second-most in a single game after going for a career-high 146 yards one week earlier in a 27-19 loss to the Cleveland Browns.

After the contest, the third-year running back tweeted he had been starstruck when speaking with Brady. He also lamented how he didn't ask Brady for his jersey, which prompted a response from the Patriots quarterback:

Whoever drew Mixon in the Bengals' Secret Santa this year might as well give up because he has already gotten his biggest gift of the holiday season.