Look: Joe Mixon Gets Tom Brady's Signed Patriots Jersey After Twitter Exchange

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistDecember 20, 2019

CLEVELAND, OHIO - DECEMBER 08: Joe Mixon #28 of the Cincinnati Bengals plays against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 08, 2019 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Joe Mixon didn't come away empty-handed from the Cincinnati Bengals' 34-13 loss to the New England Patriots in Week 15.

Mixon tweeted Friday he received a signed jersey from New England Patriots star Tom Brady:

While the Bengals suffered their 13th defeat of the season, Mixon had a day to remember. He ran for 136 yards, his second-most in a single game after going for a career-high 146 yards one week earlier in a 27-19 loss to the Cleveland Browns.

After the contest, the third-year running back tweeted he had been starstruck when speaking with Brady. He also lamented how he didn't ask Brady for his jersey, which prompted a response from the Patriots quarterback:

Whoever drew Mixon in the Bengals' Secret Santa this year might as well give up because he has already gotten his biggest gift of the holiday season.       

Related

    Joe Mixon Off the Injury Report for Bengals

    Cincinnati Bengals logo
    Cincinnati Bengals

    Joe Mixon Off the Injury Report for Bengals

    Darin Gantt
    via ProFootballTalk

    Video: Aaron Hernandez Documentary Series Trailer Released by Netflix

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Video: Aaron Hernandez Documentary Series Trailer Released by Netflix

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    Top Fantasy Sleepers for Championship Week 🏆

    @TheMattCamp breaks down the most important waiver week of the season

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Top Fantasy Sleepers for Championship Week 🏆

    Matt Camp
    via Bleacher Report

    Ranking the Most Dangerous Wild-Card Teams ☠️

    Potential wild-card teams most likely to go all the way

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Ranking the Most Dangerous Wild-Card Teams ☠️

    Kristopher Knox
    via Bleacher Report