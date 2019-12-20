La Liga Table 2019: Latest Standings Following Friday's Week 18 Results

Aitor Alcalde Colomer/Getty Images

Granada's impressive start to the La Liga season continued to evaporate on Friday after a 3-0 defeat to Eibar.

The Andalusia club had previously led the division this term, but one win in their last eight has seen them plummet down to ninth.

Champions Barcelona are in La Liga action on Saturday when they host Alaves. Real Madrid welcome Athletic Bilbao on Sunday to the capital.

La Liga Table (Played, Goal Difference, Points)

1. Barcelona: 17, 23, 36

2. Real Madrid: 17, 21, 36

3. Sevilla: 17, 4, 31

4. Getafe: 17, 10, 30

5. Atletico Madrid: 17, 8, 29

6. Real Sociedad: 17, 8, 28

7. Athletic Club: 17, 7, 27

8. Valencia: 17, 3, 27

9. Granada: 18, -1, 24

10. Osasuna: 17, 2, 23

11. Levante: 17, -4, 23

12. Real Betis: 17, -5, 23

13. Villarreal: 17, 5, 22

14. Alaves: 17, -6, 19

15. Real Valladolid: 17, -6, 19

16. Eibar: 18, -10, 19

17. Real Mallorca: 17, -12, 15

18. Celta Vigo: 17, -11, 14

19. Leganes: 17, -16, 10

20. Espanyol: 17, -20, 10

Visit Sky Sports to see the standings in full.

Friday Recap

Granada's fairytale season has hit the skids and their recent form has stopped their progression in its tracks.

Eibar have struggled around the bottom of the table for most of the campaign, but they compressively dispatched Diego Martinez's team on Friday.

Despite both sides evenly sharing possession at Ipurua Municipal Stadium, it was only the hosts that displayed coherence in their attacking.

Eibar were two goals ahead within 27 minutes and Granada failed to react with the quality seen at the start of the season.

Gonzalo Escalante assisted for Sergi Enrich's 21st-minute opener and Kike Garcia doubled the advantage six minutes later.

Roberto Soldado went close for the visitors in the second half but Takashi Inui netted a third for Eibar in the closing stages.

The Japan international scored from an acute angle with three minutes remaining to make it three losses in Granada's last four league games.

Eibar's victory takes them five points clear of the relegation zone ahead of this weekend's action.