Tottenham vs. Chelsea: Odds, Live Stream, TV Schedule and Preview

Rui Vieira/Associated Press

Tottenham Hotspur take on Chelsea in a London derby on Sunday, with Jose Mourinho facing the club he initially made his name with in the Premier League.

The Blues have hit a tough patch in the top-flight, and Frank Lampard's side have collected only three points from a possible 15.

In contrast, it's been four league wins from five for the north Londoners since Mourinho replaced Mauricio Pochettino.

Date: Sunday, Dec. 22

Time: 4:30 p.m. GMT, 11:30 a.m. ET

TV: Sky Sports Premier League (UK), NBCSN (USA)

Stream: Sky Go, NBC Sports App

Odds: Spurs 27-20, Chelsea 9-5, draw 27-10 (via Caesars)

Preview

The Pochettino era is over at Spurs, and fresh battle lines are being drawn as rivalries develop on old ground.

Mourinho's connection to Lampard and Chelsea will forever be etched into history, and the pair now cross swords as opponents at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

DAVE CAULKIN/Associated Press

The narrative behind Sunday's clash is simple, with the old master attempting to overcome a pupil he developed into world star.

Speaking to the BBC's Football Focus (h/t BBC Sport), Lampard explained the impact Mourinho had on him and his Chelsea team-mates:

"The detail he and others brought to Chelsea was so forward-thinking at the time.

"Every training session had immense detail and was planned and structured so that you'd know what you were doing from the start. I don't think that was so evident for me before that, it was more you'd turn up for training and it would just happen.

"He would give you reasons for what was happening and it would be on the clock. That was something I certainly appreciated as a player and the modern player expects now. I liked that and responded well to that."

Ian Walton/Associated Press

Lampard was forced to put his faith in the Blues' young players due to a transfer ban last summer, and they've not let their new manager down, displaying fire and commitment. However, their lack of experience has cost them points in recent weeks.

A 2-1 away defeat at Manchester City was followed by two shock home losses. West Ham United and Bournemouth both won 1-0 at Stamford Bridge either side of a 3-1 defeat at Everton.

Mourinho will attempt to exploit Lampard's lack of experienced options with a Spurs side that's starting to improve.

Visionhaus/Getty Images

Harry Kane remains his usual self, but Dele Alli has transformed back into the attacking entity he previously was before a drop in form.

Alli has appeared menacing in and around the penalty box, and the midfielder has amassed five goals and three assists in 10 Premier League outings this term.



At 23, there's plenty of development remaining in Alli, and Mourinho has quickly harnessed the most dangerous parts of his ability.

Spurs would leapfrog Chelsea into fourth if they win the derby, and the race for the top-four would be blown open by yet another defeat for the Blues.

It could be a troublesome Christmas for Lampard if he has to navigate a fifth league loss in six games. The Blues coach might feel he must spend in January to get his team back on track over the new year.