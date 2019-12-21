Watford vs. Manchester United: Odds, Live Stream, TV Schedule and Preview

Jon Super/Associated Press

Manchester United will be heavy favourites when they visit Watford, the Premier League's last-placed team, on Sunday.

Caesars have handed the Red Devils odds of 4-5, while the Hornets come in at 16-5. A draw carries odds of 29-10.

Viewers can watch the match on Sky Sports (UK) and NBC (U.S.). Kick-off is scheduled for 2 p.m. GMT/9 a.m. ET.

United enter the match unbeaten in their last six Premier League outings, winning three. Watford have lost four of their last five, with no wins since their visit to Norwich City on November 8.

Their situation is starting to look dire heading into the festive period, and manager Nigel Pearson knows it:

United have stabilised since a shaky start to the season, but inconsistency remains an issue. Back-to-back wins against Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City were followed by a 1-1 draw against Everton, another setback in the team's bid to move into the top four.

United chase Chelsea by three points in the race for fourth, with Spurs in fifth. The Blues and Spurs will do battle later on Sunday.

Ashley Young spoke of the importance of grabbing wins:

United enter the weekend with the sixth-ranked defensive unit in the league, conceding 20 goals so far. Their back line should hardly be tested by Watford, who have scored just nine goals so far, which is the lowest goal tally in the league.

Andre Gray and Gerard Deulofeu lead the team in scoring, but both have bagged just two goals in the Premier League. Both haven't found the net since the Norwich win, and the Hornets have scored just a single goal since across a span of five matches.

Rui Vieira/Associated Press

United have scored in their last six Premier League matches and should not be afraid to take some risks in attack against Watford. Marcus Rashford has scored four goals in his last four outings across all competitions and could feast on Sunday, and Watford's poor defence could also hand Anthony Martial an opportunity to build his momentum.

The Frenchman has been up and down this season but did find the net in the Carabao Cup quarter-final win over Colchester United. He has just one Premier League goal since the start of November, which came against Manchester City.

Prediction: Watford 0-2 Manchester United