Dejan Kulusevski's Agent Talks Man United Rumours, Interest from 'Several' Clubs

MB Media/Getty Images

The agent for Parma forward Dejan Kulusevski has said the youngster is attracting interest from a number of Premier League clubs.

The 19-year-old has enjoyed a strong 2019-20 campaign, cementing his place in the Parma side and excelling against some of the best defenders in Serie A.

Naturally, speculation has started to ramp up regarding a possible transfer, with Manchester United among those linked. The player's representative Stefano Sam told Radio Punto Nuovo (h/t Calciomercato, via Joe Bray of the Manchester Evening News) the on-loan Atalanta man is attracting interest:

"The boy's dream is to play in a great team, but it's everyone's dream, What Dejan wants is a great leap, reasoned and studied, putting all the parties together.

"Manchester United on Kulusevski? He is followed by several Premier League clubs; he could have left this summer, too. He is doing very well now, we decided to take this route at Parma, and the boy was very intelligent from a sporting point of view.

"There were so many great offers this summer; we went to Parma because to get to the big ones you have to do the right path."

On Saturday, the Sweden international produced his best performance of the season, helping his side earn a memorable 2-1 win over Napoli at the San Paolo:

Per Statman Dave, not only was Kulusevski involved in both goals on the day, he was a constant threat to the Napoli defence throughout the contest:

Given the nature of his performances, it's not a shock that a number of clubs are keen on the Parma star. According to Gianluca Di Marzio (h/t Football Italia), Inter Milan have already held talks with Atalanta over a possible €35 million (£30 million) switch in the summer.

At the moment, the youngster is clearly benefitting from regular game time. Operating on the right flank, he's got freedom to influence the game in the final third, and as evidenced by his performance against Napoli, the teenager can be a huge threat on the counter-attack, too.

What's stood out about the Swede in the early stages of his career is the composure he has in his decision-making.

As Squawka Football relayed, the winger has been one of the most creative players in Serie A this term:

For Kulusevski, it's clear just how much he's benefitted from getting regular minutes this season, and that's something he will need to consider before making a call on any transfer at the end of the campaign.

Atalanta have progressed into the knockout stages of the UEFA Champions League this term and will surely have ambitions of keeping the prospect when he returns from loan. However, with so much buzz around the tyro, big-money offers feel inevitable.