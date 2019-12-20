Report: Pep Guardiola Wants 'Sweeping Changes' Before Signing New Man City Deal

Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola reportedly wants "sweeping changes" at Manchester City if he is to sign a new contract at the Etihad Stadium, with his current deal poised to expire in 2021.

Last season's English treble-winners sit third in the Premier League after a difficult start to this season, and assistant manager Mikel Arteta is understood to be on the verge of becoming Arsenal manager.

Sam Lee, David Ornstein and Adam Crafton of The Athletic (h/t MailOnline's Daniel Davis) reported City will promote Rodolfo Borrell to succeed Arteta, though widespread change is expected next summer.

Earlier in December, Guardiola, 48, dismissed reports of a clause in his City contract allowing him to leave the club at the end of this season, saying he intends to at least see out the remainder of his deal, via Reuters:

The Catalan coach wishes to sign at least one centre-back, a left-back and a forward at the end of this season, according to The Athletic. It's added Leroy Sane could return to action in January or February, though it's believed Bayern Munich will revive their summer interest after he shunned City's offer of a new contract.

Fulfilling Guardiola's transfer wishes next summer is "likely to be vital to his chances" of extending his City contract beyond the summer of 2021, per the report.

Aymeric Laporte is another key star whose injury absence has seriously affected City's season. Midfield anchor Fernandinho has filled in at central defence for much of the Frenchman's time out with a serious knee injury, with Guardiola often preferring the Brazilian to defender Nicolas Otamendi even when fit.

The Telegraph's JJ Bull commented on some of City's expensive signings in defence who haven't worked out to be the success they would have wanted:

City successfully defended the Premier League title for the first time in their history last season, but the chances of them retaining their crown this term seem slim after falling 14 points behind leaders Liverpool.

Guardiola left boyhood club Barcelona in 2012 after four years at their helm, meaning there's little reason to suggest the tactician wouldn't depart City after a similar timespan should he desire.

Former Manchester City midfielder Michael Brown appeared on BBC 5 Live Sport in mid-December and said Guardiola looked ready to depart the Etihad at the end of this campaign:

Goal's Alex Shaw noted that Guardiola had recorded his worst start to a season after 16 games, clinching a low of 32 points for that point in a campaign.

Arteta's likely departure from the Etihad is a change the coach can't have foreseen, but the planning is already under way to ensure Guardiola extends his City stay.