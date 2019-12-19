Cubs Rumors: SP Dallas Keuchel Interests Chicago on MLB Free-Agent Market

Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

Veteran starting pitcher Dallas Keuchel has reportedly drawn plenty of interest on the free-agent market this offseason, with the Chicago Cubs among those intrigued, according to Mark Feinsand of MLB.com.

The San Diego Padres, St. Louis Cardinals, Chicago White Sox and Los Angeles Angels are considered the other teams "in on" the pitcher.

Bruce Levine of 670 The Score also previously reported the Cubs' interest.

A bidding war could be a nice change of pace for Keuchel, who went unsigned throughout the last offseason. It took until June for him to get a contract with the Atlanta Braves, for whom he totaled 112.2 innings last year.

The 31-year-old finished 8-8 with a 3.75 ERA and 1.367 WHIP. His 91 strikeouts were his lowest since his rookie season in 2012.

Despite the up-and-down numbers, he proved a reliable option in the Braves rotation with 12 quality starts in 19 tries. With two All-Star selections and a Cy Young Award on his resume, the left-hander is worth giving a shot for 2020.

The Cubs, in particular, could use a proven option in the rotation to replace the departed Cole Hamels, who signed with the Braves this offseason.

Keuchel will also likely come much cheaper than the other alternatives who have come off the board like Gerrit Cole, Stephen Strasburg, Zack Wheeler and Madison Bumgarner. With Chicago trying to cut costs heading into the upcoming season, this could be a perfect fit for all parties.