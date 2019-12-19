Browns' Jarvis Landry Denies Saying 'Come Get Me' to Cardinals Despite Rumors

Ross D. Franklin/Associated Press

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry issued a vehement denial of a report saying he told the Arizona Cardinals to "come get me" in Sunday's 38-24 loss.

"I would never say nothing like that," Landry told reporters. "And I don't even want to talk about it. I didn't feel like I had to address it. I think that the passion and the team I play for, they trust and know my heart and know that I'm in this and I would never look to another team during a game, especially that we're losing and say 'come get me' with a worse record than we have.

"So Michael or whoever the source was, it's all about clicks now, and I get it. But at the end of the day, don't try to slander my name. If you didn't hear me say it directly, you shouldn't have to be able to report about it."

Michael Silver of NFL Network reported Landry was one of multiple Browns players who expressed their desire to leave Cleveland during the game. The report followed several on Odell Beckham's displeasure in Cleveland, with Fox Sports' Jay Glazer saying Beckham told opposing teams to "come get me" on several occasions.

Landry and Beckham have been best friends since childhood. Landry and coach Freddie Kitchens got into a sideline shouting match over the former's role in the offense against Arizona, and Beckham expressed his frustration with the offense earlier this season.

Beckham addressed the controversy Wednesday, saying he plans to return to Cleveland in 2020.

"I'm not going anywhere," Beckham told reporters. "I'll be here and we'll figure this thing out. It's just too special to leave. The Steelers? I heard that Jarvis wanted to go to the Cardinals and all these people. It's just easy to talk about.

"It's a cop-out, I feel like. It's an easy thing to do, cause a little controversy, a little friction. In my experiences in the league and going through the troubles I did, I can now see how those stories…for me, it's never going to affect me, but then, it's like 'Does it cause a little friction between you and a teammate who doesn't necessarily know what it is you're thinking?' It's just done. It's just time to put it to bed. I'm going to be here."

Whether Kitchens returns is another story entirely. Kitchens' name is listed among the hottest seats in the NFL, and it would not be a surprise if the team chose to move on to appease their star receivers. The Browns offense has been perhaps football's biggest disappointment in 2019, and Kitchens was brought in almost entirely due to his work as offensive coordinator in the latter half of last season.