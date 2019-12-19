Adam Lallana Wants Liverpool Trophy 'Addiction' Ahead of Club World Cup Final

GIUSEPPE CACACE/Getty Images

Liverpool midfielder Adam Lallana has said he wants the Reds to develop an "addiction" to silverware.

The Reds won the UEFA Champions League in June and backed that up with a victory in the UEFA Super Cup over Chelsea at the start of the campaign.

On Saturday, they will play Flamengo in the final of the FIFA Club World Cup, as Jurgen Klopp's side seeks to notch a third trophy in 2019. Speaking ahead of the game, Lallana said it's crucial the team maintains that desire to win prizes, per Andy Hunter of the Guardian.

"It's massive," Lallana said of the match in Qatar. "We are European champions and to be world club champions, as well—there's not many people who can say that. We are going to give it our all. It's like an addiction: You win one medal and you want to win another. You want to win more."

The Reds did suffer a scare in the semi-final of the competition, as Monterrey proved to be obstinate opponents. However, Roberto Firmino's goal in stoppage time was enough to see Liverpool to a 2-1 win:

If Liverpool were to clinch the prize, then it would be the cap on an extraordinary year for the team. Not only have they already won two cups, but they've also managed to build up a whopping 10-point lead at the top of the Premier League.

As Lallana noted, following on from their Champions League success, it doesn't appear as though the Reds have lost any of their thirst for winning.

That has been evident in the number of late goals Liverpool have scored in the 2019-20 season. Per football writer David O'Connell, both Firmino and Trent Alexander-Arnold, who set up the winning goal, showed clear thinking in the dying embers of the game:

Liverpool will need to perform to a higher standard if they are going to win the competition on Saturday, though, as Flamengo will be a different beast to Monterrey.

"We watched them the other day," said Lallana of the South American champions. "They were very dynamic, very aggressive, physical, and we will have to recover quickly. Another trophy is up for grabs, so bring it on. It's all about recovery now. It's a good job it didn't go to extra time. We will get in the ice baths, get the massages and all guns blazing for Saturday."

Klopp also said he's expecting a big test from the Copa Libertadores winners:

Regardless, Liverpool will be big favourites for the encounter. Klopp left Firmino, Alexander-Arnold and Sadio Mane out of the XI against Monterrey, and you suspect that trio will return for the final itself.

Lallana started the semi-final at the base of the Liverpool midfield, with Jordan Henderson deployed at centre-back due to Virgil van Dijk's illness. If the Dutch defender is fit again, then Lallana will likely lose his place to Henderson in the starting lineup.