Raiders' Josh Jacobs Undergoes Surgery on Leg Injury

Daniel Shirey/Getty Images

Oakland Raiders running back Josh Jacobs underwent surgery Wednesday, as he revealed in an Instagram story (via ESPN.com).

Jacobs wrote in one post that "surgery went great fastest surgery ever" and added the procedure hadn't been planned. He shared a photo of his lower leg, which was bandaged up to his knee.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the surgery "should not affect his status" for the Raiders' season finale against the Denver Broncos, though the team is still awaiting confirmation.

Jacobs had an excellent rookie campaign despite playing through a fractured shoulder that he suffered in Week 7 against Green Bay. The extent of the injury was not known publicly until several weeks later, when NBC Sports Bay Area's Scott Bair detailed what happened and how Jacobs pushed through:

"He injured it back in Week 7 at Green Bay, when Jacobs trucked Packers safety Adrian Amos after turning upfield. The rookie went back to the locker room, took a painkilling injection and finished that game strong. The 21-year-old is limited almost every practice week, and then comes off the injury report and plays like there's nothing wrong."

Quarterback Derek Carr commended his backfield mate's toughness:

The 2019 No. 24 overall pick became the first rookie in Raiders history to rush for 1,000 yards. He had five 100-yard rushing games, 1,150 yards and seven touchdowns on 242 rushing attempts in 13 games.

The 21-year-old's shoulder injury eventually caused him to miss Oakland's Week 14 clash with the Tennessee Titans and their Week 16 date with the Los Angeles Chargers.



Without Jacobs in those games, Oakland split carries between DeAndre Washington and Jalen Richard. The two backs proved serviceable, combining for 81 yards and one touchdown against the Titans. However, Jacobs has already established himself as one of the most productive and irreplaceable rushers in the league:

The Raiders listed Jacobs on their Week 17 injury report with "shoulder/illness" problems. He didn't practice with the team Wednesday.

Oakland would once again turn to Washington and Richard to shoulder the load in the running game if Jacobs is unavailable.