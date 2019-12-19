Andy Robertson Says Takumi Minamino Will Be a 'Fantastic' Transfer for Liverpool

JOE KLAMAR/Getty Images

Liverpool defender Andy Robertson has said he expects Takumi Minamino to be a "fantastic" player for the football club.

The Reds confirmed on Thursday they have struck an agreement with Red Bull Salzburg for the player and that he'll join the squad when the transfer window opens on January 1.

Speaking to Ian Doyle of the Liverpool Echo, Robertson said he expects the 24-year-old to make a big impact at Anfield, having been impressed with the player's performances in the UEFA Champions League against Liverpool:

"It was difficult to play against Salzburg full stop, but I thought he was their main man. He was the one, especially at Anfield, who caused us problems. When we went 3-0 up, he started to dictate the game. He started to run at us a wee bit and he got a goal and an assist.

"That might be why the gaffer started looking at him and thinking 'who is this player?' In the two games we played against them, he was great. Other than that, I hadn't really seen him play. He will be a welcome addition for us and I'm sure he will be a fantastic player."

The Reds shared the following clip of Minamino from the match at Anfield; Salzburg recovered from three goals down to level the game at 3-3, only to eventually lose 4-3:

Per BBC Sport, Liverpool will only shell out £7.25 million for the Japan international, who has signed a four-and-a-half-year contract with the Premier League leaders.

For Liverpool, the deal is a low-risk one. Not only is the fee paid for the player a paltry one in the current market, but Minamino will also be coming into a squad that is performing to an exceptional standard.

The Reds are currently 10 points clear at the top of the Premier League table and their 2-0 win at Salzburg in their previous Champions League outing ensured they progressed to the knockout stages of the competition.

Minamino will be hoping of making an impact as the team chases these trophies. Per BR Football, in the past the Reds have made a number of January acquisitions that have gone on to be huge successes:

Manager Jurgen Klopp praised the player and the work done by the club to get the transfer over the line:

With Liverpool in the hunt for the Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup, Klopp will need to rotate his squad smartly for the remainder of the campaign. Minamino, who is technically excellent, hard-working and versatile, will be a major help with that in mind.

The player may take some time to adapt to English football, but he's shown the talent and temperament needed to thrive in the Champions League. With the right guidance from Klopp, the Japan star may represent a major bargain for the Merseyside outfit.