Report: Justin Smoak, Brewers Agree to 1-Year, $5M Contract in Free Agency

Julio Cortez/Associated Press

The Milwaukee Brewers reportedly added a slugger to their lineup.

On Thursday, Jeff Passan of ESPN reported they agreed to a one-year, $5 million contract with first baseman Justin Smoak. He also noted the deal includes a club option of $5.5 million in 2021.

This comes after Jon Heyman of MLB Network reported the two sides were "close" to an agreement that would solve the team's "issue" at first base.

Smoak played just 121 games last season with the Toronto Blue Jays and finished with a lackluster .208 batting average. He also turned 33 this month and was responsible for minus-three defensive runs saved at first base last year, per FanGraphs.

Still, he hit 22 long balls in limited action last year and isn't far removed from an impressive 2017 campaign that saw him slash .270/.355/.529 with a career-best 38 home runs and 90 RBI. He also finished the 2018 season with 25 home runs.

Smoak figures to fit right into a power-driven Brewers lineup that finished third in the National League in home runs last season.