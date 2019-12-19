Report: Justin Smoak, Brewers Agree to 1-Year, $5M Contract in Free Agency

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistDecember 19, 2019

Toronto Blue Jays' Justin Smoak runs the bases after hitting a solo home run off Baltimore Orioles relief pitcher Mychal Givens during the ninth inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, in Baltimore. The Blue Jays won 8-5. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Julio Cortez/Associated Press

The Milwaukee Brewers reportedly added a slugger to their lineup.

On Thursday, Jeff Passan of ESPN reported they agreed to a one-year, $5 million contract with first baseman Justin Smoak. He also noted the deal includes a club option of $5.5 million in 2021.

This comes after Jon Heyman of MLB Network reported the two sides were "close" to an agreement that would solve the team's "issue" at first base.

From Passan: "He'll be paid $4 million this year, and the option has a $1 million buyout, guaranteeing him at least $5 million on the deal."

Smoak played just 121 games last season with the Toronto Blue Jays and finished with a lackluster .208 batting average. He also turned 33 this month and was responsible for minus-three defensive runs saved at first base last year, per FanGraphs.

Still, he hit 22 long balls in limited action last year and isn't far removed from an impressive 2017 campaign that saw him slash .270/.355/.529 with a career-best 38 home runs and 90 RBI. He also finished the 2018 season with 25 home runs.

Smoak figures to fit right into a power-driven Brewers lineup that finished third in the National League in home runs last season.

Related

    Brewers reportedly agree to deal with first baseman Justin Smoak

    Milwaukee Brewers logo
    Milwaukee Brewers

    Brewers reportedly agree to deal with first baseman Justin Smoak

    Todd Rosiak
    via Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

    Smoak, Brewers agree to 1-year deal (report)

    Milwaukee Brewers logo
    Milwaukee Brewers

    Smoak, Brewers agree to 1-year deal (report)

    MLB.com
    via MLB.com

    Brewers sign Justin Smoak

    Milwaukee Brewers logo
    Milwaukee Brewers

    Brewers sign Justin Smoak

    Yahoo
    via Yahoo

    Dodgers Can Save Offseason with Mookie

    Pulling off a trade for Betts would redeem the LAD offseason

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Dodgers Can Save Offseason with Mookie

    Zachary D. Rymer
    via Bleacher Report