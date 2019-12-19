Video: Mike Tyson Posts Clip of Boxing Lesson with 'GOAT' Serena Williams

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistDecember 19, 2019

Serena Williams, of the United States, returns a shot to Bianca Andreescu, of Canada, during the women's singles final of the U.S. Open tennis championships Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Adam Hunger/Associated Press

Boxing legend Mike Tyson tweeted video Wednesday night of a training session with tennis superstar Serena Williams:

Tyson referred to Williams as the "GOAT," or greatest of all time, and suggested he wouldn't want to be on the receiving end of her punches.

The 38-year-old Williams is still looking to tie Margaret Court's all-time record of 24 Grand Slam singles titles after reaching the finals of both Wimbledon and the U.S. Open the past two years and falling short all four times.

While Williams is perhaps the greatest women's tennis player of all time, Tyson was one of the most remarkable boxers of his era as well.

The 53-year-old Tyson is a former unified heavyweight champion who began his professional career 37-0 before a shocking loss to Buster Douglas in 1990. Of Tyson's 50 career wins, 44 were by way of knockout, making him one of the most dangerous and powerful punchers in the history of the sport.

Serena, also known for her prodigious power on the court, has continued to go deep in majors at an age when most have long since retired.

Related

    Former World No. 1 Wozniacki to Retire After 2020 Australian Open

    The former world No. 1 pro announced that she'll retire in January

    Tennis logo
    Tennis

    Former World No. 1 Wozniacki to Retire After 2020 Australian Open

    Kyle Newport
    via Bleacher Report

    Davis Cup Semi-Final Bracket After Quarter-Final Results

    Tennis logo
    Tennis

    Davis Cup Semi-Final Bracket After Quarter-Final Results

    Gill Clark
    via Bleacher Report

    Novak Djokovic Powers Serbia to Quarter-Finals

    Tennis logo
    Tennis

    Novak Djokovic Powers Serbia to Quarter-Finals

    Tom Sunderland
    via Bleacher Report

    Murray, Djokovic Both Win on Wednesday

    Tennis logo
    Tennis

    Murray, Djokovic Both Win on Wednesday

    Matt Jones
    via Bleacher Report