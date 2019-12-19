Report: Angel Gomes Could Leave Manchester United After Rejecting Contract Offer

ANP Sport/Getty Images

Manchester United midfielder Angel Gomes is reportedly moving closer to an Old Trafford exit in 2020 after he rejected the club's contract offer.

Samuel Luckhurst of the Manchester Evening News wrote that Gomes' representatives were "underwhelmed" by United's opening offer, paving the way for him to leave for free when his deal expires in June.

The 19-year-old has made four senior appearances for United this season—including three starts in the UEFA Europa League—but can sign a pre-contract agreement with any non-English club as of January 1.

Gomes was omitted from the United squad that defeated Colchester United 3-0 on Wednesday to advance to the Carabao Cup semi-finals, where they were drawn opposite bitter rivals Manchester City.

Luckhurst suggested there's a chance the youngster may have played his last minutes for the club:

Gomes sparked further speculation regarding his future after he removed all mention of United from his Instagram bio, per the Mirror's Rich Jones.

He made his senior United debut in May 2017 when he became not only the youngest player to represent the club in almost 65 years (16 years, 263 days) but also the first Premier League player born in the 2000s.

Gomes is yet to score in eight first-team appearances for United, but his creativity was one of the few bright spots in a dismal 2-1 Europa League defeat away to Astana in November, per Statman Dave:

The teenager has been part of a fresh injection of youth players since Solskjaer took over as United boss, alongside the likes of Tahith Chong, 20, Mason Greenwood and James Garner, both 18.

Luckhurst's report included comments from the manager, who insisted the prospects were in the right setting to evolve as senior players:

"We've had lots of conversations with the boys. Obviously their contracts run out in the summer, but we want them to stay.

"I can't see a better place for a young lad that's come through the ranks in the academy to play first-team football. Both Angel and Chongy have been here for many, many years.

"We just want them to continue their development and hopefully they can see that when young lads take their chance, they'll get more opportunities."

Barcelona are mentioned as being among "a number of European heavyweights" supposedly interested in 5'3" Gomes, who has played most of his senior minutes on the left wing but is an attacking midfielder at heart.

There's still time for the club to agree a new deal with their starlet before his deal runs out at the end of this season, though there's no guarantee any future deal tabled will match Gomes' expectations.